State of Emergency Due to Fires
The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division is sending this notice to all participants in the Child Nutrition Programs located in Riverside, El Dorado, and Placer Counties in response to an emergency proclamation issued on September 8, 2022 by Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the Fairview and Mosquito Fires.
Cal OES Expands Prepositioning of Firefighting Resources, Personnel as Tropical Storm Arrives, Fire Conditions Worsen
As Tropical Storm Kay approaches the southern part of the state and extreme fire activity intensifies statewide, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources and personnel across the state. The prepositioned fire resources for Tropical Storm Kay include:. Pre-positioned in Region...
Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Following Governor’s Emergency Declaration in Riverside, El Dorado, and Placer Counties
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire and for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. These fires have threatened multiple communities and forced tens of thousands of evacuations since they began earlier this week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta reminds all Californians that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396. Californians who believe they have been the victim of price gouging should report it to their local authorities or to the Attorney General at oag.ca.gov/report.
Cal OES Continues Prepositioning of Firefighting Resources, Personnel Statewide as Fire Activity Spreads
With extreme heat forecast through Friday and fire activity spreading, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources to include fire engines, water tenders, hand crews, dozers and dispatchers in 18 counties across the state. The prepositioned fire resources include:. Orange County:...
Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Riverside, El Dorado and Placer Counties Due to Fires
Amid continued dangerous fire weather, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire and for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and caused civilian fatalities. Both fires are threatening multiple communities and critical infrastructure, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
DWR Announces $6 Million to Support Desalination Projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California faces a hotter, drier future and ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is offering $6 million in financial assistance to support desalination projects that will help develop new sources of local water supplies in California. Funded by Proposition 1, the...
Local Assistance Center Opens to Support Survivors of the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, will open a Local Assistance Center (LAC) to aid Mill Fire survivors in Siskiyou County. The LAC will be open September 9-11. LACs are activated following major disasters to support survivors and...
National Suicide Prevention Month Highlights Importance of Gun Violence Prevention Orders in Preventing Firearm Suicides
SACRAMENTO – In September, National Suicide Prevention Month, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) highlights the critical role California’s Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) law can play when an individual is in crisis and at risk of harming themselves and/or others. The purpose of...
End of Session Update – September Newsletter
I am pleased to give you all an update on our accomplishments in the 2022 legislative year. This year we sent 16 bills to the Governor’s desk to bring equity to the workplace, expand access to higher education, increase access to healthcare, and protect our communities from the impacts of pollution. Below is a list of our legislative accomplishments, including more information and relevant articles.
San Ramon Receives Helen Putnam Award 2022
The League of California Cities announced yesterday that Contra Costa County and 19 area cities and towns, including the City of San Ramon, received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Intergovernmental Collaboration for the development of the A3 Community Crisis Response initiative, which seeks to transform the region’s behavioral health care and emergency response system.
Groundwater Users Can Now Review Fee Information Online
Groundwater users in the Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley basins can now review annual fee information online through the Groundwater User Information Data Exchange (GUIDE) program. GUIDE is a service of Sonoma County’s groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs). The program allows groundwater users to review estimated or actual...
Attorney General Bonta and District Attorney Spitzer Announce Criminal Charges Against Amplify Energy for Huntington Beach Oil Spill
SANTA ANA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer today announced the filing of misdemeanor charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline (collectively, “Amplify”) for discharging approximately 25,000 gallons of petroleum from an underwater pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach in October 2021. The charges are the result of an investigation led by the California Department of Justice, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Orange County District Attorney's Office. As part of a plea agreement entered today in the Orange County Superior Court, Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, pay $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and the county in what is believed to be the largest state misdemeanor criminal fine in Orange County history, and be placed on probation for 12 months. Amplify separately will pay a $7.1 million federal fine and also will reimburse federal agencies for expenses incurred during the response to the spill.
Grant and Funding Opportunities
The State Library supports libraries with state-funded and federally-funded grants, statewide subscriptions to electronic resources, and statewide initiatives with partners offering further resources. For current grantees, visit Manage Your Grant to access reporting forms, guidance, and contact information. Apply Now for Funding: Opportunities for funding that are currently open. Upcoming...
