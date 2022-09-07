NORTHRIDGE, Calif.---CSUN Women's Soccer (1-7) received a goal from Cindy Arteaga in the 90th minute, but it was not enough to overcome UC Irvine in a 2-1 non-conference loss on Monday at Matador Soccer Field. Arteaga, who netted her third goal this season, scored via a penalty kick. The Anteaters...

IRVINE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO