CSUN Drops 2-1 Decision to UC Irvine
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.---CSUN Women's Soccer (1-7) received a goal from Cindy Arteaga in the 90th minute, but it was not enough to overcome UC Irvine in a 2-1 non-conference loss on Monday at Matador Soccer Field. Arteaga, who netted her third goal this season, scored via a penalty kick. The Anteaters...
Behind Thomassen, CSUN Finishes Seventh at Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
USAFA, Colo. - Senior Eirik Thomassen finished at 4-under 212 to lead the CSUN men's golf team to a seventh-place finish at the season-opening Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational Sunday at the Eisenhower Blue Golf Course. After posting a 1-under 287 in the first round, the Matadors followed up with round...
