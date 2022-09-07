FDL Woman Charged For Injury By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle. An injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge has been brought against a 53-year-old Fond du Lac woman who allegedly struck a man who was walking his scooter across Scott Street in Fond du Lac last Friday night. According to the criminal complaint Terri Huettl (pictured) hit the 18-year-old Fond du Lac man walking the scooter with her truck. The victim hit Huettl’s windshield and flew into the air. Surveillance video from the scene showed that and Huettl pulling over appearing to run over the victim’s legs. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Medical staff told police the victim suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, and severe internal bleeding. Huettl performed some field sobriety tests but refused others and a portable breathalyzer test. A partial PBT was administered at the Fond du Lac County Jail where her blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. A blood test was also taken. Huettl admitted having consumed three 12 to 16 ounce beers. She made an initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday. Bond was set at $500 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17th.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO