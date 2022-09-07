Read full article on original website
Waukesha nurse receives Health Care Hero Award for actions following parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Roughly ten months following the Christmas parade tragedy that shocked the Waukesha community and beyond on Nov. 21, 2021, Sherry Berg still remembers the day clearly. "I was with my kids watching the parade," said Berg, a registered nurse working at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Community expresses grave concern about future of Samaritan Home in West Bend, WI
September 10, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Comments are swirling regarding the future of the Samaritan Home in Washington County as another administrator turns in her resignation. What once appeared a priority in the county with a dedicated Task Force and study committee, now, as a Samaritan...
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Neander the beagle puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society visited the CBS 58 studio on Fri., Sept. 9 to showcase CBS 58's pet of the week. Meet Neander, a 6-month-old beagle that is available to adopt at the Milwaukee campus of WHS. See first-hand why he is described as "super curious and confident."
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/8/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
FDL Woman Charged For Injury By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle. An injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge has been brought against a 53-year-old Fond du Lac woman who allegedly struck a man who was walking his scooter across Scott Street in Fond du Lac last Friday night. According to the criminal complaint Terri Huettl (pictured) hit the 18-year-old Fond du Lac man walking the scooter with her truck. The victim hit Huettl’s windshield and flew into the air. Surveillance video from the scene showed that and Huettl pulling over appearing to run over the victim’s legs. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Medical staff told police the victim suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, and severe internal bleeding. Huettl performed some field sobriety tests but refused others and a portable breathalyzer test. A partial PBT was administered at the Fond du Lac County Jail where her blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. A blood test was also taken. Huettl admitted having consumed three 12 to 16 ounce beers. She made an initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday. Bond was set at $500 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17th.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
WISN
Queen Elizabeth II mourned in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — From Brookfield to Bay View, Wisconsinites mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, on Thursday. "It's going to be odd, really. This has been a constant in our life that's no longer there," Robert Gould, CEO of the Corners of Brookfield told WISN 12 News.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
Suicide Prevention Month: Elm Grove family shares son's story to help others
One Elm Grove family shared their story with TMJ4 News in hopes it will help others understand and come from behind the shadows of grief and shame.
discoverhometown.com
Football Friday results: Germantown, Hartford win
Germantown jumped out to big lead against Menomonee Falls on Sept. 9 and then held on to win 33-27. The teams were tied a 7-7 after the first quarter. Germantown scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, including a touchdown on a blocked punt that returned by Cooper Catalano. Germantown’s last touchdown came with less than 20 seconds before halftime. Germantown missed two extra point attempts and entered halftime with a 33-7 lead.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New Scooter’s Coffee House and car wash coming to STH 175 and Hwy 60 in Slinger, WI
September 8, 2022 – Slinger, WI – There’s a new coffee shop and car wash being proposed for a high-traffic intersection in Slinger, WI. The Plan Commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Krisandra Lippert for a Scooter’s Coffee House, 905 E. Commerce Blvd. Originally this was going to be a simple kiosk-type store, but later expanded to have a drive thru and dine-in option with coffee and food.
