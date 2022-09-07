Read full article on original website
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Seabrook, Toews, Kane, Dach, More
With the NHL set to kick off 2022-23 preseason action within a matter of weeks, there’s a lot for hockey fans to look forward to. Even skeptical supporters of a rebuild, like fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, can find comfort in the fact that the sooner this season gets underway the quicker the suspected onslaught can conclude. But before the Blackhawks hit the ice in anticipation of the struggles that are sure to come, there are still some offseason storylines worth mentioning.
Home, Sweet, National Games
As National Hockey League broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports embark on its second year of airing national games in the U.S. on their channels and streaming platforms, the Kraken will once again be prominently featured during the 2022-23 regular season. The league and broadcasters announced 10 dates airing Kraken games, including nine Seattle home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
Summer Spotlight: Boone Jenner
Team captain is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career. Birth date: June 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Four years remaining until UFA status) There can be little doubt about what Boone Jenner means to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Replacing a respected...
Three questions facing Winnipeg Jets
Bowness impact, struggles on defense among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is Rick Bowness the new voice the...
Limited Number of Single Game Tickets for 2022-23 Season On Sale Sept. 12
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that a very limited inventory of single game tickets for the 2022-23 NHL regular season will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. "We have been overwhelmed by the demand for tickets to see the Coyotes...
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Perfetti, Heinola expected to vie for full-time roles in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions |...
Kadri donates $1 million to hometown Ontario hospital
Nazem Kadri is giving back to his hometown of London, Ontario in a big way. The Calgary Flames forward announced his donation of $1 million to the London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday. The donation will go to the Ambulatory Surgical Centre that will be renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical...
Preds to Appear 10 Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule
The NHL, along with broadcast partners ESPN and TNT, released their national broadcast schedules for the upcoming season Wednesday and will showcase the Predators in 10 nationally televised games in 2022-23. The Preds will have two games exclusively televised on TNT, three games on ESPN and another five games on...
Perreault retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Mathieu Perreault has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. The 34-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was limited to 25 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season because of injury. Perreault will be contributing to TVA Sports as a broadcaster this season. Selected by the...
Winnipeg Jets single game tickets on sale Friday
Season Ticket Member 24-hour pre-sale starts Thursday; New pre-game social scene brings party atmosphere and $6 domestic beer. WINNIPEG, Sept. 7, 2022 - Single game tickets for the Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 season go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. when fans can secure their preferred seats for individual games like the Oct. 1 pre-season game with a Dale Hawerchuk commemorative coin giveaway, the Oct. 14 Home Opener presented by Canada Life with a toque giveaway, and the brand new Filipino Heritage Night on Nov. 8 which will feature warm-up jerseys with a newly designed Filipino inspired Jets logo, among other cultural elements throughout the game.
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Connor, Scheifele each ranked in top 50 overall; Hellebuyck has high wins ceiling. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Winnipeg Jets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Miller went 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games (55 starts).
RELEASE: 2022-23 Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Sept. 14
Team to also announce full promotional schedule, including date for Marian Hossa jersey retirement ceremony, on Sept. 14. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced single-game tickets for the team's 2022-23 regular-season home games at the United Center will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. to the general public. The team will also announce the full promotional schedule the same day at approximately 10 a.m., including the date for Marian Hossa's highly anticipated jersey retirement ceremony. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at Blackhawks.com/Tickets.
Minnesota Wild Announce National Broadcast for 2022-23
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild announced today that 15 games will be nationally televised during the 2022-23 NHL season. Minnesota's national broadcast schedule features one game on ABC, two contests on ESPN, five games on ESPN+/Hulu and seven contests on TNT. 2022-23 Minnesota Wild...
NHL Announces Changes to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following changes to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule:. Wed., Jan. 11 @ Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. PT 7 p.m. PT. Wed., Jan 18 Dallas 7:30 p.m. PT 7 p.m. PT. Sun., Feb. 12 @ Washington 10 a.m....
Blues prospects to compete in Traverse City from Sept. 15-18
Prospects will play three games, which will be available live on the Blues App and YouTube channel. First-round draft picks Jake Neighbours and Zack Bolduc will lead a group of St. Louis Blues prospects competing in the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan from Sept. 15-18. The tournament...
Blues get 14 national TV broadcasts during 2022-23 season
TNT, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu to feature matchups against Colorado, Minnesota, others. The St. Louis Blues will be featured on national television and/or streaming 14 times during the upcoming 2022-23 regular season. ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu will combine to broadcast eight Blues games this season, while TNT will feature...
Disney, Turner Sports announce 2022-23 NHL schedule
Begins with ESPN doubleheader Oct. 11; TNT to televise Winter Classic on Jan. 2. The 2022-23 NHL national television schedule for the Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports was announced Wednesday. The Walt Disney Co. will televise 103 games across ESPN, ESPN+, HULU and ABC, and more than 1,050 out-of-market...
Coyotes Announce 2022 Rookie Faceoff Roster
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the roster for the team's 2022 Rookie Faceoff that takes place Friday, Sept. 16 - Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, CA. The roster features 28 total players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. 2022 ROOKIE FACEOFF...
