From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula

Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I'd been wondering whether it might be dotted with "doughnut deserts" — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there's nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Consecutive Spare the Air, Flex alerts issued for Thursday

An ongoing heat wave has led to a sixth straight Spare the Air alert in the Bay Area and ninth consecutive Flex Alert in the state. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued another Spare the Air alert for Thursday, making it six days in a row that the district has issued the alert that warns residents about unhealthy levels of smog in the region amid its ongoing heat wave.
Hold my stein: Here’s your guide to Oktoberfest 2022 around the Peninsula

Gourmet Haus Staudt is among the local restaurants and bars hosting Oktoberfest events this year. (Photo by Michelle Le) For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oktoberfest, the fabled beer festival held in Munich, Germany, has returned. What began in 1810 as a royal wedding celebration has morphed and expanded over the years to an annual festival that now welcomes over 6 million guests from all over the world, according to the city of Munich’s official website.
Menlo Park school board declines to oppose city's Measure V ballot measure

In a divided decision, the Menlo Park City School District Board of Trustees will not stake out a position against a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that seeks to take away the Menlo Park City Council's authority to rezone any properties that are currently zoned for single-family housing. Measure V, also known...
Raising the barre: Dance school marks 75th anniversary

The Menlo Park Academy of Dance has always stayed on point — and en pointe. The academy, now the official school for Peninsula professional company Menlowe Ballet, marks its 75th anniversary with an event Sept. 10. Read the full story here Web Link posted Thursday, September 8, 2022, 2:30...
Ben Platt brings a 'Reverie' to Frost Amphitheater

Early in his career, singer, songwriter and performer Ben Platt already has the body of work in TV, music, film and theater to someday snag the coveted performing arts award foursome, the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). In fact, he has a head start on it, having already taken home a Tony Award in 2017 for the musical "Dear Evan Hansen."
