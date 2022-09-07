Gourmet Haus Staudt is among the local restaurants and bars hosting Oktoberfest events this year. (Photo by Michelle Le) For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oktoberfest, the fabled beer festival held in Munich, Germany, has returned. What began in 1810 as a royal wedding celebration has morphed and expanded over the years to an annual festival that now welcomes over 6 million guests from all over the world, according to the city of Munich’s official website.

