After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom Handy
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
NHL
Limited Number of Single Game Tickets for 2022-23 Season On Sale Sept. 12
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that a very limited inventory of single game tickets for the 2022-23 NHL regular season will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. "We have been overwhelmed by the demand for tickets to see the Coyotes...
NHL
Home, Sweet, National Games
As National Hockey League broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports embark on its second year of airing national games in the U.S. on their channels and streaming platforms, the Kraken will once again be prominently featured during the 2022-23 regular season. The league and broadcasters announced 10 dates airing Kraken games, including nine Seattle home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
Winnipeg Jets single game tickets on sale Friday
Season Ticket Member 24-hour pre-sale starts Thursday; New pre-game social scene brings party atmosphere and $6 domestic beer. WINNIPEG, Sept. 7, 2022 - Single game tickets for the Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 season go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. when fans can secure their preferred seats for individual games like the Oct. 1 pre-season game with a Dale Hawerchuk commemorative coin giveaway, the Oct. 14 Home Opener presented by Canada Life with a toque giveaway, and the brand new Filipino Heritage Night on Nov. 8 which will feature warm-up jerseys with a newly designed Filipino inspired Jets logo, among other cultural elements throughout the game.
NHL
Three questions facing Winnipeg Jets
Bowness impact, struggles on defense among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is Rick Bowness the new voice the...
NHL
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Perfetti, Heinola expected to vie for full-time roles in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions |...
NHL
Back to School | FEATURE
The bags are packed, they're ready to go. Soon college campuses will be buzzing with students as the new school year arrives and on Oct. 1, the college hockey season will begin. Ten New Jersey Devils prospects will be getting ready for their college hockey season, with conference competition beginning...
NHL
Carey Price heading for offseason LTIR
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes confirmed on Wednesday that goaltender Carey Price will be placed on the offseason long-term injured reserve list. Price, 35, continues to deal with a knee injury that hasn't yet healed to the point where he's capable of playing. "Our sense is that Carey's knee...
NHL
Stutzle contract adds to optimism surrounding Senators
The excitement is back in Canada's capital and the Ottawa Senators are ready to win to again. The disappointment of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for five straight seasons, including by 27 points last season, has been overrun by the joy and hope the Senators have given their fans in the past two months, further fueled by another big headline they authored Wednesday.
NHL
Kadri donates $1 million to hometown Ontario hospital
Nazem Kadri is giving back to his hometown of London, Ontario in a big way. The Calgary Flames forward announced his donation of $1 million to the London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday. The donation will go to the Ambulatory Surgical Centre that will be renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical...
NHL
Hockey Analytics 101: Why We Use Game States
If you look at a traditional box score for a hockey game, it includes stats for the entire game. That makes sense, of course, and tells the story of the game as a whole. But, an entire 60 minutes of play can include a variety of scenarios like power plays, penalty kills, or delayed penalties that can influence which players are on the ice, team strategies, and systems. Because of that, when we evaluate play from an analytical perspective, we always want to compare apples to apples and that means using "game states."
NHL
'ALL PART OF MY STORY'
A lacerated kidney nearly cost him his season. Now, Jack Beck is healthy and hungry to perform at Flames rookie camp. He couldn't eat. He couldn't sleep. He couldn't even walk without suffering some the worst pain of his life. Worse though, he couldn't bear the thought of another lost...
NHL
NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
Fantasy hockey forward point projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game totals at position; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has projected the forward point totals for fantasy hockey in the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. PROJECTIONS: 🔮 Goalie wins. RANKINGS: 📈 250 |...
NHL
Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Miller went 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games (55 starts).
NHL
Stutzle signs eight-year, $66.8 million contract with Senators
Forward, No. 3 pick in 2020 NHL Draft, could have been restricted free agent after this season. Tim Stutzle signed an eight-year, $66.8 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $8.35 million. The contract was announced by general manager Pierre Dorion during...
NHL
Kraken practice facility celebrating one year as go-to place in community
Skating programs, after-school activities for kids helping to increase fan base. The numbers speak to the impact the Seattle Kraken have already made as an NHL expansion team. One million people have visited Kraken Community Iceplex in the one year since the team opened the $90 million, three-sheet facility Sept. 9, 2021.
NHL
Schmaltz Poised to Lead Coyotes into Camp Following Breakout Season
Nick Schmaltz doesn't consider himself a vocal leader, but instead prefers to let his actions do the talking. The 26-year-old forward set one heck of an example last season. Schmaltz set career-bests in goals (23), assists (36) and points (59) in 63 games with the Coyotes last season, which included an eye-popping seven-point game against the Ottawa Senators on March 5. His 59 points were the most he's recorded in a single season since a 52-point campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, and he's looking to build upon that success heading into training camp.
NHL
Perreault retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Mathieu Perreault has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. The 34-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was limited to 25 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season because of injury. Perreault will be contributing to TVA Sports as a broadcaster this season. Selected by the...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Boone Jenner
Team captain is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career. Birth date: June 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Four years remaining until UFA status) There can be little doubt about what Boone Jenner means to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Replacing a respected...
NHL
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Connor, Scheifele each ranked in top 50 overall; Hellebuyck has high wins ceiling. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Winnipeg Jets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
