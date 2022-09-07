ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter

The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
Nearly 400 animals housed at HSSM, a growing concern for staff

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters continue to experience a high number of pet surrenders across the Coast. With many people saying their pet needs a new home because they’re just too expensive. Some shelters are offering financial assistance programs to help cover costs for your pets. Black wire...
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear-Free Training Can Help

It all started for Dr. Marty Becker in 1963: That was the year his family’s outdoor Labrador Retriever came inside the house. Dr. Becker grew up on a small family farm that raised potatoes and other crops, in addition to cows, sheep, and pigs. Dogs served a utilitarian role on the farm — they herded cattle and guarded the property among other duties. But when a blizzard swept through in 1963, a young Dr. Becker successfully convinced his father to let their outdoor dog spend the night inside. He never left.
