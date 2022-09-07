Read full article on original website
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter
The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
A nurse who checks moles for cancer says to follow the 'ugly duckling' rule to spot dangerous ones. Here's how.
If you have a mole that looks different to others, that's the "ugly duckling" to get checked out for melanoma — the most serious type of skin cancer.
Healthline
Know the Symptoms of Hantavirus and What You Can Do To Prevent Its Spread
Hantavirus is a disease caused by one of several types of hantaviruses. Hantaviruses can cause a range of flu-like symptoms that progress over days and weeks. In the later stages of the disease, hantavirus can cause difficulty breathing as fluid builds up in your lungs. Wild rodents, including mice and...
BBC
Parkinson’s test: Woman who smelled disease on husband helps scientists
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Eating frozen meals and cold cuts raises your risk of cancer and early death, new studies show
Two recent studies found that people who ate the most processed foods had worse health outcomes, including colorectal cancer and heart disease.
Ars Technica
Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
WLOX
Nearly 400 animals housed at HSSM, a growing concern for staff
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters continue to experience a high number of pet surrenders across the Coast. With many people saying their pet needs a new home because they’re just too expensive. Some shelters are offering financial assistance programs to help cover costs for your pets. Black wire...
Eating a big breakfast and light dinner doesn’t lead you to burn more calories, study finds
The common notion that eating a big breakfast and light dinner helps people burn more calories may be misguided. New research published Friday in the journal Cell Metabolism found that eating the bulk of one's calories in the morning doesn't help people lose weight any more than eating those calories at night.
thewildest.com
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear-Free Training Can Help
It all started for Dr. Marty Becker in 1963: That was the year his family’s outdoor Labrador Retriever came inside the house. Dr. Becker grew up on a small family farm that raised potatoes and other crops, in addition to cows, sheep, and pigs. Dogs served a utilitarian role on the farm — they herded cattle and guarded the property among other duties. But when a blizzard swept through in 1963, a young Dr. Becker successfully convinced his father to let their outdoor dog spend the night inside. He never left.
Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips
Wondering what to eat with an underactive thyroid? Our guide to a hypothyroidism diet may help you to manage symptoms
