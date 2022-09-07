It all started for Dr. Marty Becker in 1963: That was the year his family’s outdoor Labrador Retriever came inside the house. Dr. Becker grew up on a small family farm that raised potatoes and other crops, in addition to cows, sheep, and pigs. Dogs served a utilitarian role on the farm — they herded cattle and guarded the property among other duties. But when a blizzard swept through in 1963, a young Dr. Becker successfully convinced his father to let their outdoor dog spend the night inside. He never left.

