Read full article on original website
Related
She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors
Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
Woman accused of killing woman and cutting baby from her womb researched how to fake pregnancy, agent testifies
A state police investigator testified Tuesday that a woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and removing her unborn child conducted intensive research on how to fake a pregnancy convincingly. The testimony came in the capital murder trial of Taylor Rene Parker for the October 2020 killing of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child.
Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth
A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children
Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.
Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
A Texas farmer who owns a 150-acre ranch along the U.S.-Mexico border recently shared footage of migrants running onto his property and barricading themselves inside the home where his grandparents live. The farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital his family has owned the property for upwards...
Business Insider
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Cruz instead talked about his failed school safety bill.Since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May, Cruz has resisted calls to support gun control measures. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a heckler who asked him to name one victim of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas would 'eliminate all rapists.' But clinics say the number of rape cases has been 'consistently high': report
"We are struggling to keep up with demand," a Texas Clinic employee told the Associated Press, adding that she has a waitlist for victims.
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
EAGLE PASS, Texas – Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox News. "I don't feel safe," Laura Ramos, an Eagle Pass business owner, told Fox News. She said...
Texas boy reportedly drowns while taking a shower
A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets. The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston. Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to...
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Democrats held a hearing Thursday to stress the importance of widely accessible abortion rights across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Reported Missing in Arizona
Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed. The musician died at age 32 on Friday, August 26, from fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy report obtained by Closer. In the days leading up to his death, Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. A passerby found...
Daily Beast
Texas Mom Once Busted Over House Full of Tigers Is in Hot Water Again
A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub—which was later abandoned on the doorstep of a California wildlife sanctuary.
Coolio appeared happy and healthy in photos taken just DAYS before his sudden death at age 59 as he posed with a female fan in a Texas airport
Coolio has been seen in new images taken on September 23, which was just days before he died at the age of 59. On Friday photos of the Gangsta's Paradise rapper showed him happy and healthy in a cap and sunglasses with a black-and-beige zip-up jacket while in an airport in Houston, Texas.
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Fourteen-year-old girl denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law
A teenager in Arizona’s Tucson city was refused a refill of a life-saving prescription drug within 48 hours of Arizona abolishing abortions under its new law, according to her doctor.The 14-year-old girl, a patient with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, had been prescribed the immunosuppressant methotrexate to fight the pain and symptoms of her disease.But she was refused a refill of the drug after Arizona rolled out its new law against abortions on 24 September, on the basis that the drug can also be used to end ectopic pregnancies.The girl’s doctor, Deborah Jane Power, took to Twitter in a post...
Beloved Texas Teacher And Mother Of 4 Is Brutally Killed While Her Family Slept
The Allen family woke up the morning of July 7, 2019 to discover that Manuela “Manu” Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, had mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night. The only clues left behind were a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for hog hunting contest as she’s seen slaying animals from chopper with rifle
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest eyebrow raising campaign video features the Georgia congresswoman discussing the threat of invasive hogs in Texas while also seeming to compare the feral animals attacking farmers’ fields to Democrats. The 45-second clip, shared on the Republican lawmaker’s Facebook page on Tuesday, begins by showing...
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1