Texas State

Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Health
Savannah Villanueva

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
HOUSTON, TX
Vice

Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Texas boy reportedly drowns while taking a shower

A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets. The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston. Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Beast

Texas Mom Once Busted Over House Full of Tigers Is in Hot Water Again

A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub—which was later abandoned on the doorstep of a California wildlife sanctuary.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Fourteen-year-old girl denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law

A teenager in Arizona’s Tucson city was refused a refill of a life-saving prescription drug within 48 hours of Arizona abolishing abortions under its new law, according to her doctor.The 14-year-old girl, a patient with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, had been prescribed the immunosuppressant methotrexate to fight the pain and symptoms of her disease.But she was refused a refill of the drug after Arizona rolled out its new law against abortions on 24 September, on the basis that the drug can also be used to end ectopic pregnancies.The girl’s doctor, Deborah Jane Power, took to Twitter in a post...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for hog hunting contest as she’s seen slaying animals from chopper with rifle

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest eyebrow raising campaign video features the Georgia congresswoman discussing the threat of invasive hogs in Texas while also seeming to compare the feral animals attacking farmers’ fields to Democrats. The 45-second clip, shared on the Republican lawmaker’s Facebook page on Tuesday, begins by showing...
GEORGIA STATE
