Update on Eagle Creek Fire From Hill County Fire Warden Amanda Frickel

HAVRE (NMB) At 11:52 Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Amanda Frickel told New Media Broadcasters that The Eagle Creek Fire is estimated at 8,200 acres of damage with 150 emergency personnel responding to the scene. DRNC and BLM in conjunction with local area agencies are coordinating efforts with...
Latest on Fire Burning in the Baldy Mountains

HILL COUNTY (NMB) On Wednesday afternoon the Chippewa Cree Tribal Resources Department Facebook page at around 3PM reported a wildland fire in the Eagle Creek area on the Beaver Creek side of the mountains. Initial reports stated the the fire was in the Baldy Mountains south of the Ski Bowl...
Latest Information on Eagle Creek Fire on Baldy Mountain

HILL COUNTY (NMB) On Wednesday afternoon the Chippewa Cree Tribal Resources Department Facebook page at around 3PM reported a wildland fire in the Eagle Creek area on the Beaver Creek side of the mountains. Initial reports stated the the fire was in the Baldy Mountains south of the Ski Bowl...
Teen reported missing after not returning home Wednesday night

HARLEM, Mont. - A 17-year-old girl has been reported as missing after she did not return home Wednesday night. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says Cassidy Shambo was supposed to go to the residence she has been staying at in Harlem after school. Cassidy reportedly has recently been wanting...
Hill County Commission Budget Meeting Approvals and Contracts

HAVRE (NMB) On Thursday the Hill County Commission met for their weekly business meeting to approve resolutions for the county. One resolution and order involved setting a budget for RSID and lights for several locations in Hill County. The total amount approved was $456,140. A second resolution involved fixing salaries...
Blue Ponies Victory

The Havre Blue Ponies were victorious against the Bulldogs in Hardin Friday night. The Ponies came out with a punt right out of the gate, and exceptional defense stopping the Bulldogs on their own 10-yard line. Then scoring on three plays with a one-yard touchdown run taking the score to 7-0.
