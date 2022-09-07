Read full article on original website
Live Design
Glen Haven Baptist Church Adds KLANG:konductor
Glen Haven Baptist Church, just south of Atlanta in McDonough, Georgia, celebrated a milestone this year when the church turned 75 years old. And like more and more older churches, Glen Haven Baptist spent its diamond anniversary looking into the future. In this case, the church saw and installed a new KLANG:konductor, the most powerful and versatile immersive in-ear mixing processor ever, capable of delivering up to 16 immersive mixes and processing 128 input signals at up to 96 kHz with an astonishing internal latency of less than 0.25 ms.
CBS 46
Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
fox5atlanta.com
Honoring the memory of beloved firefighter and family
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services has a new way to keep the memory of firefighter Justin Hicks close. Hicks and his wife were brutally murdered last year. Now, there are road signs at the Fire Training Center in their honor.
LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs
LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
nationalblackguide.com
Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers
Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
CBS News
Georgia hospital system to close top-rated Gwinnett extended care center
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WUPA) -- A top-rated Gwinnett County nursing home is shutting down, forcing residents and their families to look for other options. Tony Perrigan gets emotional when he thinks about the care his mother, Cledie Marie Perrigan, received at Northside Gwinnett Extended Care. "We were blessed by Northside Extended...
ehstalon.com
A change in style
One of the first high school stereotypes that comes to mind is the strict dress code. Most schools enforce dress codes that control what students can and cannot wear, yet they are often majorly directed towards girls. However, this changed when Cherokee County School District (CCSD) recently decided to modify their dress code.
buckhead.com
Church aims to demolish historic Buckhead Forest house for new parsonage
Peachtree Road United Methodist Church aims to demolish a historic Buckhead Forest house for a new parsonage, stirring preservationist concerns. The 81-year-old house at 3210 West Shadowlawn Ave. is listed as contributing to the Alberta Drive-Mathieson Drive-West Shadowlawn Avenue Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015. But that does not prevent demolition and the property has no City historic protections. The church claims the house is “uninhabitable” and can’t meet its mother organization’s requirements for large parsonages.
Washington Examiner
Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info
A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated
The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend. From the...
WTVM
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
secretatlanta.co
The North Georgia Fair Returns This Fall For More Family Fun
Any true Georgian knows the we enjoy our fairs just as much as the next southern state. This year is no different. Coming back into town this year is the annual North Georgia Fair in Gwinnett County. The dates are September 22- October 2. Attendees will be able to enjoy...
Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer inducted into NATAS Silver Circle 2022
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences prestigious Silver Circle Friday. The honor is given to television professionals who have committed at least 25 years of their lives to the television industry. Farmer joined WSB-TV...
Atlanta mayor: Wellstar needs to answer how it will 'mitigate harm' of hospital closure
ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens issued a stern letter to Wellstar on Thursday, demanding "immediate answers" about "what you are doing to mitigate the harm" in the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. It comes as Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts, the previous day, said officials had determined there was...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Owner of the Great Walton Railroad short line and former Walton County Chairman passes away
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 8, 2022) – Bennie Ray (B.R.) Anderson, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Anderson was the owner of The Great Walton Railroad shortline and the Hartwell Railroad (currently out of service). He also was a former Chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
