Canton, GA

Live Design

Glen Haven Baptist Church Adds KLANG:konductor

Glen Haven Baptist Church, just south of Atlanta in McDonough, Georgia, celebrated a milestone this year when the church turned 75 years old. And like more and more older churches, Glen Haven Baptist spent its diamond anniversary looking into the future. In this case, the church saw and installed a new KLANG:konductor, the most powerful and versatile immersive in-ear mixing processor ever, capable of delivering up to 16 immersive mixes and processing 128 input signals at up to 96 kHz with an astonishing internal latency of less than 0.25 ms.
MCDONOUGH, GA
CBS 46

Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers

Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Georgia hospital system to close top-rated Gwinnett extended care center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WUPA) -- A top-rated Gwinnett County nursing home is shutting down, forcing residents and their families to look for other options. Tony Perrigan gets emotional when he thinks about the care his mother, Cledie Marie Perrigan, received at Northside Gwinnett Extended Care. "We were blessed by Northside Extended...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
#Volunteers#Charity#Creekland Ms#Creekland Middle School
ehstalon.com

A change in style

One of the first high school stereotypes that comes to mind is the strict dress code. Most schools enforce dress codes that control what students can and cannot wear, yet they are often majorly directed towards girls. However, this changed when Cherokee County School District (CCSD) recently decided to modify their dress code.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
buckhead.com

Church aims to demolish historic Buckhead Forest house for new parsonage

Peachtree Road United Methodist Church aims to demolish a historic Buckhead Forest house for a new parsonage, stirring preservationist concerns. The 81-year-old house at 3210 West Shadowlawn Ave. is listed as contributing to the Alberta Drive-Mathieson Drive-West Shadowlawn Avenue Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015. But that does not prevent demolition and the property has no City historic protections. The church claims the house is “uninhabitable” and can’t meet its mother organization’s requirements for large parsonages.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info

A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated

The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend. From the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE

