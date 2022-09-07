ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Arriba County, NM

Rio Grande Sun

Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority

Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Reading The Signs Along State Road 4

Confusing signs along State Road 4 were the topic of a nicely done presentation by Travis Moulton at the September 1 meeting of the Transportation Board. Neither Mr. Moulton nor any of the other persons present, including me, could find any basis in law for the “Ride Single File” signs. There is some indication that they might be advisory, but their color and design is normally used for signs describing a legal requirement.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What roads will be closed for Fiesta De Santa Fe?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday. Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11:  Santa Fe Plaza […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe resumes homeless camp cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has resumed clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps. Officials tell KRQE News 13 that since the enforcement resumed on September 2, they’ve received reports of 15 encampments. They do say that some of those might be duplicates. Crews have responded to two of those camps, […]
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Española to Open New Police Station

Española Police Department is moving to a new police station on Riverside Drive from its current location on Industrial Park Road. City officials said they hope to have the department settled into the new station by Jan. 1, 2023. The building — at 1710 N. Riverside Dr. — was formerly occupied by the United States Forest Service.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
Daniella Cressman

The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday

"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Police Blotter: Aug. 31 – Sept. 5, 2022

The following information is provided by the Los Alamos Police Department. Neither arrests nor charges indicate a conviction, and neither means that a person is guilty of the charges filed against them. CHRISTOPHER YAZZIE. Aug. 31 at 6:25 p.m. / Police arrested Christopher Yazzie, 19, of Los Alamos at 2500...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Keith D. Carter

Keith D Carter born November 12, 1932, in Limon, CO to William Ralph and Myrtle Carter, resident of Redlands, CA and later Espanola, NM passed away on August 24, 2022, at his home in La Mesilla. Outgoing, caring, and generous he enjoyed his retirement from Los Alamos National Laboratory working as a greeter at Walmart in Espanola. Always ready with a smile, a joke or just friendly banter he loved to brighten people’s days.
ESPANOLA, NM
rrobserver.com

The Placitas Garden Tour is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11

The garden tour is set for Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Each garden has a dedicated artist who will be working there throughout the day. Each garden will have Sandoval Extension Master Gardener volunteers available to answer your plant and garden questions. Certified Arborist/ SEMG Tom Neiman will answer questions...
PLACITAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Three Española Men Charged for Kidnapping and Rape in San Pedro

Three Española men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping, raping and robbing a woman in San Pedro in late August, according to court documents. Donnie Deaguero, 45, was charged on Tuesday with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and armed robbery, among other crimes, related to the alleged incident. Jeremy Naranjo,...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night following a crash with another vehicle in the area of Cerillos Road and Saint Michaels Drive. Santa Fe police responded to the scene just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say when they arrived, they located the motorcyclist, identified as John Pedroni, and determined he had died […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Saint Pius creating a ‘culture of belonging’

Students at Saint Pius have returned to the campus, ready for an in-person school year The head of school, Michael Deely, and seniors Bethany Padilla and Jeffrey Peterson talked about what’s happening this year. Padilla and Peterson also have leadership roles. They meet weekly with school officials to keep...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

