Rio Grande Sun
Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority
Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
“The noise is just unbearable”: Corrales residents want Albuquerque bar to quiet down
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A usually quiet neighborhood in Bernalillo County isn’t so quiet on Friday and Saturday nights. “Some nights you can hear the music plain as day and the announcer that’s happening there, like, it sounds like a DJ,” said Jennifer Kruse, who lives nearby. Those who live in Corrales’s Sky View Acres neighborhood […]
losalamosreporter.com
Reading The Signs Along State Road 4
Confusing signs along State Road 4 were the topic of a nicely done presentation by Travis Moulton at the September 1 meeting of the Transportation Board. Neither Mr. Moulton nor any of the other persons present, including me, could find any basis in law for the “Ride Single File” signs. There is some indication that they might be advisory, but their color and design is normally used for signs describing a legal requirement.
What roads will be closed for Fiesta De Santa Fe?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday. Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11: Santa Fe Plaza […]
Santa Fe resumes homeless camp cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has resumed clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps. Officials tell KRQE News 13 that since the enforcement resumed on September 2, they’ve received reports of 15 encampments. They do say that some of those might be duplicates. Crews have responded to two of those camps, […]
Rio Grande Sun
Española to Open New Police Station
Española Police Department is moving to a new police station on Riverside Drive from its current location on Industrial Park Road. City officials said they hope to have the department settled into the new station by Jan. 1, 2023. The building — at 1710 N. Riverside Dr. — was formerly occupied by the United States Forest Service.
Four beagles rescued from testing facility find ‘fur’ever homes in Santa Fe
They are among thousands rescued by the Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) from testing facilities around the country.
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
kunm.org
City of Santa Fe reverts back to camping ban for people facing homelessness
The city of Santa Fe announced at the end of August it will bring back a no-camping policy that prohibits sleeping in parks. With around 150 people unhoused on the streets of Santa Fe each night, the city will also begin strategizing to meet the needs of that community. Sheltering...
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday
"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Police Blotter: Aug. 31 – Sept. 5, 2022
The following information is provided by the Los Alamos Police Department. Neither arrests nor charges indicate a conviction, and neither means that a person is guilty of the charges filed against them. CHRISTOPHER YAZZIE. Aug. 31 at 6:25 p.m. / Police arrested Christopher Yazzie, 19, of Los Alamos at 2500...
New Mexico Jewish community seeks to buy back state’s first synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1884, Las Vegas, New Mexico became home to the first Jewish synagogue in the state. At the time, funds for the building were sourced by donations from the community, over half of which came from nonmembers. Now in 2022, funds are again being raised for the building which once housed […]
Rio Grande Sun
Keith D. Carter
Keith D Carter born November 12, 1932, in Limon, CO to William Ralph and Myrtle Carter, resident of Redlands, CA and later Espanola, NM passed away on August 24, 2022, at his home in La Mesilla. Outgoing, caring, and generous he enjoyed his retirement from Los Alamos National Laboratory working as a greeter at Walmart in Espanola. Always ready with a smile, a joke or just friendly banter he loved to brighten people’s days.
rrobserver.com
The Placitas Garden Tour is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11
The garden tour is set for Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Each garden has a dedicated artist who will be working there throughout the day. Each garden will have Sandoval Extension Master Gardener volunteers available to answer your plant and garden questions. Certified Arborist/ SEMG Tom Neiman will answer questions...
New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
A Second Inmate Has Died at the Santa Fe County Jail
"A man died in the Santa Fe County jail less than 24 hours from when he was booked into the facility Saturday, county spokeswoman Sara Smith confirmed Monday." —The New Mexican.
Rio Grande Sun
Three Española Men Charged for Kidnapping and Rape in San Pedro
Three Española men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping, raping and robbing a woman in San Pedro in late August, according to court documents. Donnie Deaguero, 45, was charged on Tuesday with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and armed robbery, among other crimes, related to the alleged incident. Jeremy Naranjo,...
Santa Fe motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night following a crash with another vehicle in the area of Cerillos Road and Saint Michaels Drive. Santa Fe police responded to the scene just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say when they arrived, they located the motorcyclist, identified as John Pedroni, and determined he had died […]
The Man Who Died at the Santa Fe Ski Basin Was a Well-Known Local Chef & Artist
"The hiker who died at the Santa Fe ski basin Wednesday has been identified as Carlo Gislimberti, a well-known local chef and artist." —Nathan Lederman. Carlo Gislemberti, aged 77, died from an unknown medical episode.
KRQE News 13
Saint Pius creating a ‘culture of belonging’
Students at Saint Pius have returned to the campus, ready for an in-person school year The head of school, Michael Deely, and seniors Bethany Padilla and Jeffrey Peterson talked about what’s happening this year. Padilla and Peterson also have leadership roles. They meet weekly with school officials to keep...
Comments / 3