Read full article on original website
Related
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
whiterivernow.com
Chief Deputy: Stone County absconder nabbed in New Mexico
Fleeing from law enforcement does not work too often, and it didn’t this time. According to a release from Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton, an investigation began on Aug. 29 into the activity of Keith E. Miller, 56, of Mountain View. The Stone County Sheriff’s Department, the Mountain View Police Department, and the Arkansas Probation and Parole Department began investigating Miller, a Level 3 sex offender on parole with an extensive record, on sex offender registration requirements, the chief deputy said.
Arkansas family takes stand against teen suicide after son’s death
It was almost five years ago in September that Jesse James's parents woke up to the unimaginable, and they decided they didn't want another family to go through the same thing.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
KTLO
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
Kait 8
Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September. Hardy Homesteaders Day is on the calendar for Sept. 24, beginning at 9 a.m., with a rain date of Oct. 8. The event will feature many old-time events such as Dutch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Silver Alert inactivated for missing woman
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert has been inactivated for a missing Poinsett County woman. According to Arkansas State Police, 69-year-old Marsha Karen Williams was last seen inside First Financial Bank, 201 E. Jackson St. in Harrisburg, around 9:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9. She was reportedly asking about...
Knight Fire BBQ brings generations of cooking to beloved restaurant
SEARCY, Ark. — When you think of America’s greatest BBQ cities, your brain might jump straight to Kansas City, Memphis, and Austin. But, we have one of our own right here in the Natural State-- Knight Fire BBQ located in Searcy!. The coolest thing about this local business...
Kait 8
Peak Fighting Championship makes a stop in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in 15 years a mixed martial arts tournament is coming to Jonesboro. The Peak Fighting Championship will host a competition at the Embassy Suites. On Saturday, Sept.10, the hotel is hosting a mixed martial arts competition consisting of 10 fights starting around...
WBKO
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game. KAIT caught the moment on camera at the East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge football game:. After a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
4th earthquake reported in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the fourth time in two weeks, a minor earthquake struck Lawrence County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 1.6 quake at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The quake was centered about two kilometers (1.25 miles) southwest of Lynn and had a depth of...
Searcy police announces bike trail patrols for increased safety
SEARCY, Ark. — The Memphis community continues to remember the runner who was abducted and killed this week— and the incident has put runners across the nation on high alert when it comes to safety. That's why one Arkansas police department will be doing what they can to...
neareport.com
Arrest made in deadly Jonesboro shooting
A shooting on August 14 turned into a murder investigation when the victim died. Now, a suspect is in custody. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday, August 14, in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Kait 8
FAA investigating emergency landing in field
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes later in a Poinsett County field. Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 6 off Highway 49 near Weiner. He said the plane...
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
KTLO
MH man faces domestic battery and false imprisonment charges
A Mountain Home man has been arrested on charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot after law enforcement responded to a report of a female being abused and seeking help at Goodwill on August 29. According to the probable cause affidavit, 44-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs is accused...
Comments / 0