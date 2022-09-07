ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Torrington, CT
Connecticut Cars
Torrington, CT
Connecticut Sports
Connecticut Health
Torrington, CT
Register Citizen

Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase

NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington teen publishes first novel, ‘Shattered’

TORRINGTON — In Tyler VanDeusen’s new book, “Shattered: Volume I,” the Earth has been decimated by a giant meteor and, in the aftermath, the remaining inhabitants must find a way to survive. “It was an idea I had, and I just started writing it,” said 13-year-old...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Derby officials: Firefighter attacked by dog, injured on the job

DERBY — A firefighter was reportedly injured while battling a blaze early Sunday morning, but not in the way you might expect. Derby fire officials said firefighters with the Derby Fire Department were called to the 30 block of Spring Street at 5:47 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire had broken out on the third floor of an occupied multiple-dwelling building and struck a second alarm to request backup, according to officials.
DERBY, CT
Bristol Press

Kiss-A-Pig will return this year

BRISTOL – The eighth year of Kiss-A-Pig will return with Daisy the Pig to support the mission of Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Kiss-A-Pig is an annual fundraiser for the educational institution which pits local personalities against one another in a competition to raise the most funds for a grand prize, the chance to kiss the pot-bellied pig Daisy. Funding is set to help support the museum’s continuing mission of providing childhood educational opportunities.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: ‘Unknown suspect’ entered Bristol girl’s room at night

BRISTOL — Police say a home invader was found in the bedroom of a local girl early Saturday morning. Bristol police were called to a residence on Ivy Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Saturday. They determined a person had entered the residence before making his or her way into the girl’s bedroom. The person fled the residence when confronted by the girl, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
MONTVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Jogger hit by car at Wallingford intersection

WALLINGFORD — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car while jogging on Center Street Friday morning, according to police. Wallingford police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Center Street, near the corner of South Colony Road, around 11:35 a.m., Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. Police...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE

