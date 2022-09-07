Read full article on original website
Behind The Song Lyrics: Thomas Rhett’s “Make Me Wanna”
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms
An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
Today show host Hoda Kotb announces major career change as ‘feud’ with Savannah Guthrie rages on
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has announced a major career move during the morning show on Friday. The new gig comes as the 58-year-old’s been allegedly feuding with her co-host Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes for months. While co-hosting Today, Hoda revealed she had a brand-new project in the works.
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle
Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
survivornet.com
Robin Roberts, 61, Whose Partner ‘Sweet Amber,’ 47, Is Battling Cancer, Can’t Hold Back Tears As She Declares Dick Vitale, 83, To Be Cancer-Free
GMA’s Robin Roberts Declares Longtime Sportscaster Dick Vitale 'Cancer Free!" Cancer survivor and television star Robin Roberts shares longtime fellow sportscaster Dick Vitale is cancer free. Vitale was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October and underwent surgeries to remove melanoma. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and underwent...
Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career
Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
survivornet.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
NFL・
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
CMT
Willie Nelson’s Wife Annie Opens Up About Her Husband’s Nerve-Wracking Battle With COVID-19
When the Coronavirus spread like wildfire in early 2020, country icon Willie Nelson hunkered down at his ranch in Spicewood, Texas – just 30 miles northwest of Austin. Due to his age and battle with emphysema, Nelson feared the virus could become a death sentence. For several months, the...
Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death
Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Ginger Zee shocks fans with cryptic posts about her ‘replacement’ and ‘turning away from the wrong direction’
FANS are shocked after reading a few cryptic posts from Ginger Zee on social media noting her "replacement" and how she has been "turning away from the wrong direction." The Chief Meteorologist for ABC News and Good Morning America is known by her audience of over 1 million Instagram followers to post motivational and inspirational content quite often.
Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination
BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Married!
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married!. The star couple announced the news on Instagram writing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo”. The...
‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Moving to Different States: ‘A Little Distance Never Hurts’
Clayton Echard is moving to Arizona, and Susie Evans is moving to California. What's going on with the couple? Here's the latest news on 'The Bachelor' duo.
