American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: Thomas Rhett’s “Make Me Wanna”

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
extratv

Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle

Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Whose Partner ‘Sweet Amber,’ 47, Is Battling Cancer, Can’t Hold Back Tears As She Declares Dick Vitale, 83, To Be Cancer-Free

GMA’s Robin Roberts Declares Longtime Sportscaster Dick Vitale 'Cancer Free!" Cancer survivor and television star Robin Roberts shares longtime fellow sportscaster Dick Vitale is cancer free. Vitale was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October and underwent surgeries to remove melanoma. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and underwent...
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
Us Weekly

Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death

Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
The US Sun

Ginger Zee shocks fans with cryptic posts about her ‘replacement’ and ‘turning away from the wrong direction’

FANS are shocked after reading a few cryptic posts from Ginger Zee on social media noting her "replacement" and how she has been "turning away from the wrong direction." The Chief Meteorologist for ABC News and Good Morning America is known by her audience of over 1 million Instagram followers to post motivational and inspirational content quite often.
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
extratv

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Married!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married!. The star couple announced the news on Instagram writing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo”. The...
