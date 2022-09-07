Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo
Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
WATCH: Reporter asks if Trump is responsible for killing of Las Vegas journalist
A Las Vegas sheriff shut down questions from a reporter asking whether former President Donald Trump has any connection to the killing of a local journalist, pointing to Trump’s past criticism of the profession.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada
Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
Las Vegas Strip Could Lose Major Expected Addition
Leverage helps you make a better deal. If you, for example, have two job offers, in many cases you can use the one you don't really want as much to get a better deal from the other. The problem is that if the job you prefer doesn't want you enough to match the other offer, or at least raise their initial offer, you end up having to take the job you like less.
nevadabusiness.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Welcomes New Poverty Mitigation Initiatives Director
(September 7, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is pleased to announce that the organization has recently hired Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Andrea Glick as the director of Poverty Mitigation Initiatives. Glick previously worked at CCNN as a program manager, gaining valuable experience on social welfare policy and program development.
These are some of the stories Jeff German wrote about Robert Telles
Before he was found dead outside his Las Vegas home last weekend, veteran investigative journalist Jeff German had written a series of stories about former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.
Fox5 KVVU
Homeless population biggest concern for east Las Vegas neighbors, survey says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and businesses across east Las Vegas told the city their biggest concern is homelessness in the area. In Aug. 2021, the city released a citizen survey called the Rafael Rivera Plan for Ward 3 to address needs. The study area included parts of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City rents continue to climb
Rents in Carson City are going in one direction – up – according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The monthly cost of a one-bedroom unit in the capital city went from $853 in fiscal year 2022 to $980 in fiscal year 2023. The cost of a two-bedroom unit went from $1,108 to $1,273, and the cost of a three-bedroom unit soared from $1,574 to $1,809.
Las Vegas valley among most diverse areas in U.S., new survey shows
Four Las Vegas townships, as well as the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, are in the Top 50 cities for ethnic diversity, according to a survey based on U.S. Census data.
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Fox5 KVVU
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
Fox5 KVVU
SPECIAL REPORT: Las Vegas teacher brings bulletproof vest to class, fears for their safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley teacher tells FOX5 that they fear for their safety daily after the Uvalde school shooting, and brings a bulletproof vest to class to protect themselves and children from a threat. The teacher asked FOX5 to keep their identity hidden. FOX5 is...
nnbw.com
NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes
Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist
(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
Las Vegas Might Get a New Development in a Key Area
The south side of the Las Vegas Boulevard is about to get a lot more crowded. Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders franchise, has done a lot to shift the flow of foot traffic to the part of Las Vegas Boulevard that sits right across from Reid International Airport.
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
