Las Vegas, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo

Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
RENO, NV
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada

Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Could Lose Major Expected Addition

Leverage helps you make a better deal. If you, for example, have two job offers, in many cases you can use the one you don't really want as much to get a better deal from the other. The problem is that if the job you prefer doesn't want you enough to match the other offer, or at least raise their initial offer, you end up having to take the job you like less.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Welcomes New Poverty Mitigation Initiatives Director

(September 7, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is pleased to announce that the organization has recently hired Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Andrea Glick as the director of Poverty Mitigation Initiatives. Glick previously worked at CCNN as a program manager, gaining valuable experience on social welfare policy and program development.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City rents continue to climb

Rents in Carson City are going in one direction – up – according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The monthly cost of a one-bedroom unit in the capital city went from $853 in fiscal year 2022 to $980 in fiscal year 2023. The cost of a two-bedroom unit went from $1,108 to $1,273, and the cost of a three-bedroom unit soared from $1,574 to $1,809.
CARSON CITY, NV
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
Fox5 KVVU

City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nnbw.com

NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes

Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
RENO, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist

(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Might Get a New Development in a Key Area

The south side of the Las Vegas Boulevard is about to get a lot more crowded. Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders franchise, has done a lot to shift the flow of foot traffic to the part of Las Vegas Boulevard that sits right across from Reid International Airport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
LAS VEGAS, NV

