Austin, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Will La Niña Cause A More Severe Texas Winter Season Than Usual?

Let's be honest with one another for a moment. Texans certainly cannot wait for cooler temperatures in the state. We're all tired of 90 degree weather aren't we?. Now thankfully, at least in the mornings, cooler temps have made it a little bit easier to wake up to. But the warm temps are still around for now. But while we look forward, there's also a chance that severe weather could be around the corner for Texas in the Winter.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Dak Prescott
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
TEXAS STATE
lavacacountytoday.com

Hot Texas housing market cooling off

After the pandemic drove Texas home prices to new heights, it seems the housing market is starting to cool off as there are now more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since Fall 2020, the Texas Tribune reported on Labor Day. Overall home sales in Texas have...
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin

Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
HOUSTON, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
250K+
Views
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

