golfbusinessnews.com
Schoolchildren enjoy first golf experience at BMW PGA Championship
Schoolchildren from across the region enjoyed their first try at golf as guests of the Golf Foundation and the DP World Tour at the BMW PGA Championship. One group of young students from Claydon High School in Suffolk certainly experienced a day to remember when they played quick-fire games of Golfway at the Junior Golf Zone in the Spectator Village at Wentworth; with a number relishing a fun chipping lesson with Sky Golf presenter and friend of the Golf Foundation Inci Mehmet.
Yardbarker
Tiger Woods’ used golf bag fetches EXTRAORDINARY amount at auction
A Tiger Woods fanatic has spent a quite RIDICULOUS amount of cash on one of the legends’ golf bags. Tiger is not only one of the greatest golfers ever to have lived, but he’s also one of the biggest names in sporting history. His career achievements have received...
The Story of the PGA Tour's Equipment Trailers
During a tournament week, Tour pros sometimes need their clubs tweaked or replaced. All it takes is a quick trip to the equipment hauler, which Jim Fickert knows all about because he helps build them out.
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: If you struggle around the greens, try my ‘Chip-Putt’ shot
We’ve all had that situation where we just hit our ball over the green and face a fast, delicate downhill chip. Such a touchy shot this can become a real knee knocker. It’s not always the case but most greens are built where the back of the green is higher than the front of the green. This design is ideal for accepting a properly hit golf shot. On greens like this, it’s often better to miss short, rather than go long and have a downhill chip coming back.
LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour's 2022 BMW PGA Championship
While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA
Golf is a game of inches ... sometimes, millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia WITHDRAWS from BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
LIV Golf player and European stalwart Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. As first reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, there has been no reason given by the DP World Tour thus far about the Spaniard's withdrawal. Garcia, who is yet to win the...
Golf.com
These are the 6 keys to Cameron Smith’s smooth swing
About five years ago, I was teaching a young businessman in New Orleans. He was a solid athlete and had the potential to be a very good golfer, but he needed to iron out a few things. For one, his arms tended to get too close to him and “collapse” on his backswing, so we worked on keeping his arms farther away from his body going back to help increase his turn and move the club cleanly from in-to-out in the transition.
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler was named Player of the Year in a vote compromised by the defection of his only competition
The lodge brothers met virtually and cast their votes secretly. We don’t know how many ballots were returned. We don’t know who finished second. We do know who won: Mr. Scottie Scheffler is your PGA Tour Player of the Year, in a vote of his peers. Scheffler won...
Rory McIlroy, LIV golfers in sight of leaders at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round. Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series. The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round. McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.
Golf Digest
I once despised the stroke-and-distance penalty, but now I see the light
When I began this journey, I was aflame with a sense that injustice prevailed in the game of golf—a specific injustice, regarding lost balls and out of bounds—and that perhaps I could shine a sliver of light into the dark with a one-man crusade. I was obsessed by order, by what was "right." In time, through the motions of history, and the wisdom of a dead man named Richard Tufts and an alive one named David Staebler, this radical modernism seeped out of me, leaving in its place a deeper truth: that fairness is not the necessary ingredient in life, and that the ideal world it depicts in fantasy is not just unattainable, but undesirable.
