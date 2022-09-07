Read full article on original website
New US Marshals Museum CEO in Fort Smith, Arkansas, talks about plans moving ahead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Marshals Museum is moving ahead after its previous CEO was arrested in December. Ben Johnson, CEO and president of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas, sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Part 1 of the interview is above. Part 2 is below.
Lasagna in Fort Smith So Good That Garfield Would Approve
As we know, Garfield the cat had a favorite type of food, and it was Lasanga. Which is a dish that can take hours to prepare if you do it by hand. But what if there was a way to have some delicious home-cooked lasagna in a restaurant? Well, luckily Fort Smith has the place for you.
Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the...
Where Can You Find a Mega Burrito in Fort Smith?
Are you super hungry and want to fill your appetite on a budget? There is no better way to do that than with a Burrito. I will admit that Fort Smith has more than a few places where you can enjoy an awesome burrito at.
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
Electric vehicle event to take place in Rogers
Drive Electric NWA in Rogers is expected to raise awareness of electric vehicles and allow attendees to ask about issues, such as charging infrastructure or range anxiety. Springdale-based nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council will host the free, drop-in event from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 in a parking lot adjacent to JCPenney at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The event has more than a dozen sponsors. Rain date is Oct. 1.
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
112 Drive-In leaves cultural legacy after closing doors for good
The 112 Drive-In presented its final two films Aug. 27, leaving many community members disappointed and wondering what will take its place. For 42 years, 112 served Northwest Arkansas as drive-ins across the state closed their doors. Since its closing, only two remain active in the state. The theater planted...
Former US Marshals Museum CEO aggravated assault trial pushed back
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Former US Marshals Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks is expected to submit his plea in his case. Monday, Sept 12, is the deadline for weeks to submit his plea in his trial, which was originally set for July 5 but was postponed by the judge.
Son of Lowell boating accident victim remembers his father
Ark. — "It's kind of surreal looking at the lake where we used to do tournaments here every week every since I was a kid," said Tommy Seargeant, son of boating accident victim Joseph Seargeant. Beaver Lake is where Arkansas Game and Fish authorities say the 55-year-old Lowell...
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
Fayetteville murder suspect accused of another crime in Rudy, sheriff says
RUDY, Ark. — A sheriff believes a manaccused of murdering another man outside a McDonald's in Fayetteville also tried to rob a man at a gas station in Rudy. Keyvon Jarrett, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Edwin Swan, 28, outside the McDonald's on College Ave. on Sept. 6.
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
Stovall Misses the Memo + Other Takeaways from Arkansas’ First 2 Fall Scrimmages
FAYETTEVILLE — Considering he played about six months straight between last season’s deep postseason run and summer ball, Dave Van Horn said the plan for Peyton Stovall this fall was to “pace him a little bit.”. The heralded Louisiana product apparently didn’t get the memo. Instead, he...
This Restaurant Has The 411 On a Great BLT
There are few things in life that are more satisfying than a simple BLT sandwich. But without the right ingredients, the sandwich won't taste as good as you'd expect. From choosing the right bacon to the right lettuce and tomatoes, a good BLT is unlike anything else in the world. There are quite a few places in Fort Smith that I have found to enjoy a BLT sandwich.
Fayetteville PD finds ‘person of interest’ in Tuesday homicide
Fayetteville Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened on September 6 and are seeking a "person of interest" in the ongoing homicide investigation.
Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits
ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
