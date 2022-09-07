Read full article on original website
northwoodsleague.com
Saturday’s Football Gamewatch Cancelled
Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras performance: Iowa fans continue to call for change under center
Spencer Petras did not have a great Week 1 for Iowa, posting a horrifying QBR of 1.1 and guiding an offense that failed to deliver a touchdown against South Dakota State. In Week 2, the Hawkeyes are facing Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk rivalry, and things have not been much better for Petras. Despite Iowa scoring a touchdown on a short field, Petras continues to struggle throwing the ball.
Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: Big Ten Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowIowa State: Some solid early returns on the Cyclones' new offense, especially ...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
grinnell.edu
Lacey Farrell Johnson Named Director of Investments at Grinnell College
Lacey Farrell Johnson has been hired as the new director of investments on the investment team at Grinnell College. Farrell Johnson comes from Alumni Ventures, in Boston, Mass., where she served as a managing partner. She will begin her new role with the college on Monday, Sept. 12. Jainen Thayer,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two of Iowa’s Three Public Universities Saw Declining Enrollment
(Radio Iowa) Two of Iowa’s three public universities saw declining enrollment this fall. The University of Iowa is the only university to see an increase in its fall enrollment. Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Brent Gage says part of the increase is out-of-state students who were kept away during the pandemic.
grinnell.edu
Dig Into Digital Grinnell
Digital Grinnell is a locally hosted open access repository for scholarly work and archival materials. Whether you want to know more about College history, local Iowa history, or the scholarship of faculty and students, you can get started in Digital Grinnell. Scope:. Historical images from around Poweshiek County, including the...
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
dsmmagazine.com
Local Love: David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen
David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen were married last February at Jasper Winery. Even though it was one of the coldest nights of the winter, the Des Moines couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends. “There’s nothing quite like having your dream wedding almost in your own backyard. Jasper Winery as a venue captured the essence of who we are as a couple—simply elegant with a twist of something eclectic,” Daphne says. “Our ceremony and reception felt like a dream, unfolding in the most enchanting, romantic shake of a snow globe.”
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
KCCI.com
Neighbors consider leaving Iowa community over pit bull ban
KEYSTONE, Iowa — Some people are thinking about moving out of a small eastern Iowa town because of the controversy surrounding their dogs. We've been following the city of Keystone's pit bull ban for months. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the city officially told some residents they had just...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
hometownpressia.com
Surprise guests visit home of rural Sully couple
A bobcat and her two kittens paid a daytime visit to Dale and Tana Brand’s rural Sully residence on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Brands, who live approximately four miles west of Sully, were in awe when they caught such a close and clear look at the surprise guests roaming around their front deck and the dense landscaping around their home. Dale quickly grabbed his cell phone and over the span of the bobcats’ 19-minute visit, he snapped several pictures from the elevated and safe vantage point of the couple’s main floor. Based on comparison of the Brands’ front deck boards, Dale estimates the size of the mother bobcat to be 26-28” long.
