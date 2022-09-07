ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone News-Republican

Crumbl Cookies is coming to Ames next week. Here's what to know.

Crumbl Cookies will finally be baking up its delicious big cookies in Ames. and will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 16 and 17, co-owner Bart Coon said. The store will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store will close on Sundays.
