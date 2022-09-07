Read full article on original website
Death of LFO Lead Singer Rich Cronin Still Hurts on the SouthCoast
LFO's song owned the Fun 107 airwaves over the summer of 1999. I was doing the morning show with Christine Fox at the time, and if you didn't own an article of clothing from Abercrombie & Fitch, you weren't doing it right. I remember when I first heard the song...
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks Show
(Photo by Jonas Von Werne) (PEMBROKE, MA) The Town of Pembroke is celebrating"those that volunteer & work for the town of Pembroke with a great FIREWORKS display!" This fun, family event will kick off before the fireworks display, earlier in the afternoon with a 'Family Tailgating' party. This event is being held at the Pembroke High School athletic fields, which will provide plenty of free parking for event attendees. In addition to the fireworks show and tailgating party, this celebration festivity will include delicious fares from local food trucks, vendors, live music, and kid-friendly activities!
theweektoday.com
Dungeons and Dragons and college prep for Mattapoisett library teens
MATTAPOISETT – For teens visiting the Mattapoisett library, there will be a wide array of youth programs, bringing brand new programs and bringing back popular ones from previous years. Craft Tuesdays return weekly on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. where visitors will create popsicle stick pencils. The following...
Turnto10.com
German band Rammstein, known for pyro, performs at Gillette Stadium for first time
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — The German 'industrial rock band" Rammstein is putting on its first ever Gillette Stadium performance Friday evening. It's the stage production and pyrotechnics that have literally brought the band to the international stage. The press release for Rammstein's Friday night show calls the performance, "the...
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
iheart.com
Rammstein Bring Massive Stage Show To Gillette Stadium
FOXBORO, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — German industrial metal band Rammstein are preparing to take the stage at Gillette Stadium on Friday night, and what a stage it will be. The Grammy-nominated musicians, known for such hit songs as "Du hast" and "Engel," will perform on a 200 foot wide stage with a 120-foot tower, elevator, and cannons that shoot flames 60 feet into the air. The behemoth of a stage takes four days to assemble.
country1025.com
Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer Just Opened Taffer’s Tavern in Watertown
You know him. He’s the larger than life TV personality you see squawking with frustration a bart seemingly hopeless bar and restaurant owners all across America, all in an effort to rescue their businesses. Welcome to the Boston area, Jon Taffer. His long-running Bar Rescue show features the no-nonse, boisterous Taffer helping restauranteurs get organized, make good choices, and choose the right people, and makeover their struggling business. He is famous for saying, “I don’t embrace excuses, I embrace solutions.” He’s developed a solution for a sucessful chain of restaurants and the latest is right here in Massachusetts.
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
idesignarch.com
Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views
This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
New England WizardFest to bring Harry Potter convention to Massachusetts in December
New England residents are gathering to celebrate “the boy who lived” in December. New England WizardFest is a fan generated event that celebrates fans love for “Harry Potter.” Fans will gather at The Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough on Dec. 10-11. “We are so...
theweektoday.com
Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli
Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli, the beloved matriarch of the Cerulli family, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Jean, or "Nonna" to her family, was born on March 28, 1937 in Isernia, Italy, daugher of the late Liberato and Angelina (Avicolli) Iannone. The town of about 20,000 people, located in the Molise region of central Italy, is where Jean survived the Allied bombing of her home, an attack meant to drive out German forces during World War II.
theweektoday.com
Make way for terrapins: Baby turtles released at Briarwood Beach
Paper cups of mimosas in hand, Briarwood Beach residents walked across the grass on Saturday morning to peer into a white bucket sitting on a table in one of the residents’ backyards. When they saw what was crawling inside, several gasped, mouths agape. Baby diamondback terrapins, just a few...
theweektoday.com
Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride set for Oct. 2
Raise money to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition by cycling from Rhode Island to Woods Hole during the Watershed Ride on Sunday, Oct. 2. The ride has three route options for cyclists: a 100-mile route, a 75-mile route and a 35-mile route. The 100-mile start line begins at Sakonnet Point...
theweektoday.com
Lillian Rinta, 97
WAREHAM - Lillian Rinta passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97, at the Life Care Center in Plymouth after a long and otherwise healthy life. She would like her family and friends to know, that she leaves us to join her beloved husband and son with no regrets. She was able to live independently in the home that she loved until the end of 2020 at the wise old age of 95 and is grateful for a love-filled life.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
theweektoday.com
Walter M. Thomas, 82
Walter M. Thomas, 82, of Swifts Beach passed away Monday September 5, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He has left us to join his late wife Debrah on a warm sunny beach to walk hand in hand looking for sea glass. He grew up in Presque Isle, Maine...
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
goodmorninggloucester.com
After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)
I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
A Domesticated Litter Box-Trained Rat in Dartmouth Needs a Forever Home
If you've ever fallen in love with the movie Ratatouille and wanted a pet rat of your own, well, now's your chance. Dartmouth native Hannah Grenier and her family have been searching for a forever home for their foster rat, but no luck thus far. His name is Pickle. He's...
