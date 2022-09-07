ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Dianna Carney

Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks Show

(Photo by Jonas Von Werne) (PEMBROKE, MA) The Town of Pembroke is celebrating"those that volunteer & work for the town of Pembroke with a great FIREWORKS display!" This fun, family event will kick off before the fireworks display, earlier in the afternoon with a 'Family Tailgating' party. This event is being held at the Pembroke High School athletic fields, which will provide plenty of free parking for event attendees. In addition to the fireworks show and tailgating party, this celebration festivity will include delicious fares from local food trucks, vendors, live music, and kid-friendly activities!
PEMBROKE, MA
theweektoday.com

Dungeons and Dragons and college prep for Mattapoisett library teens

MATTAPOISETT – For teens visiting the Mattapoisett library, there will be a wide array of youth programs, bringing brand new programs and bringing back popular ones from previous years. Craft Tuesdays return weekly on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. where visitors will create popsicle stick pencils. The following...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Wareham, MA
West Wareham, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
iheart.com

Rammstein Bring Massive Stage Show To Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — German industrial metal band Rammstein are preparing to take the stage at Gillette Stadium on Friday night, and what a stage it will be. The Grammy-nominated musicians, known for such hit songs as "Du hast" and "Engel," will perform on a 200 foot wide stage with a 120-foot tower, elevator, and cannons that shoot flames 60 feet into the air. The behemoth of a stage takes four days to assemble.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
country1025.com

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer Just Opened Taffer’s Tavern in Watertown

You know him. He’s the larger than life TV personality you see squawking with frustration a bart seemingly hopeless bar and restaurant owners all across America, all in an effort to rescue their businesses. Welcome to the Boston area, Jon Taffer. His long-running Bar Rescue show features the no-nonse, boisterous Taffer helping restauranteurs get organized, make good choices, and choose the right people, and makeover their struggling business. He is famous for saying, “I don’t embrace excuses, I embrace solutions.” He’s developed a solution for a sucessful chain of restaurants and the latest is right here in Massachusetts.
WATERTOWN, MA
B.b. King
idesignarch.com

Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views

This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
ORLEANS, MA
theweektoday.com

Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli

Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli, the beloved matriarch of the Cerulli family, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Jean, or "Nonna" to her family, was born on March 28, 1937 in Isernia, Italy, daugher of the late Liberato and Angelina (Avicolli) Iannone. The town of about 20,000 people, located in the Molise region of central Italy, is where Jean survived the Allied bombing of her home, an attack meant to drive out German forces during World War II.
DARTMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Make way for terrapins: Baby turtles released at Briarwood Beach

Paper cups of mimosas in hand, Briarwood Beach residents walked across the grass on Saturday morning to peer into a white bucket sitting on a table in one of the residents’ backyards. When they saw what was crawling inside, several gasped, mouths agape. Baby diamondback terrapins, just a few...
WAREHAM, MA
#Lead Guitar#Entertain#Linus Music#Berklee School Of Music#Rhythm Guitar#Jazz#Yenrug Guitars#Roby S Propane
theweektoday.com

Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride set for Oct. 2

Raise money to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition by cycling from Rhode Island to Woods Hole during the Watershed Ride on Sunday, Oct. 2. The ride has three route options for cyclists: a 100-mile route, a 75-mile route and a 35-mile route. The 100-mile start line begins at Sakonnet Point...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
theweektoday.com

Lillian Rinta, 97

WAREHAM - Lillian Rinta passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97, at the Life Care Center in Plymouth after a long and otherwise healthy life. She would like her family and friends to know, that she leaves us to join her beloved husband and son with no regrets. She was able to live independently in the home that she loved until the end of 2020 at the wise old age of 95 and is grateful for a love-filled life.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Walter M. Thomas, 82

Walter M. Thomas, 82, of Swifts Beach passed away Monday September 5, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He has left us to join his late wife Debrah on a warm sunny beach to walk hand in hand looking for sea glass. He grew up in Presque Isle, Maine...
WAREHAM, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)

I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
BEVERLY, MA

