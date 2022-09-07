ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
goodmorningamerica.com

'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 31

The partners for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!. "Good Morning America" exclusively announced on Thursday the pros with whom the newly announced lineup of "DWTS" celebrities will be partnered for the upcoming season. Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena,...
The Boot

Breland Reacts to His First-Ever CMA Awards Nomination: ‘Let’s Go!’

The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.
Closer Weekly

Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House

Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
Us Weekly

Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’

Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
NASHVILLE, TN

