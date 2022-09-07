Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
goodmorningamerica.com
'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 31
The partners for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!. "Good Morning America" exclusively announced on Thursday the pros with whom the newly announced lineup of "DWTS" celebrities will be partnered for the upcoming season. Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena,...
Breland Reacts to His First-Ever CMA Awards Nomination: ‘Let’s Go!’
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.
CMA Awards 2022: Full list of nominations
The nominations for the 56th annual CMA Awards were announced on Wednesday. The 2022 CMA Awards will air Nov. 9, live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
womansday.com
Read Nicole Kidman's Reaction to Emma Roberts Publicly Declaring Her Love for Keith Urban
Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House
Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’
Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Country star Miranda Lambert married her husband Brendan McLoughlin in 2019. Here's what we know about McLoughlin and his relationship with Lambert.
Carrie Underwood Cans With Friends During ‘Fun Girls’ Day’ [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood is taking her homesteading skills to the next level by learning how to can vegetables, and she's having fun with her girlfriends while she's at it. This week, Underwood shared photos from a "fun girls' day," during which she and her girlfriends learned how to can with the "canning diva," Diane Devereaux.
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Nicole Kidman Is Ripped! Keith Urban’s Wife Flexes in New Photoshoot [Pictures]
Nicole Kidman is officially fitness goals. The Oscar-winning actress, who is married to country superstar Keith Urban, revealed photos from an edgy new photoshoot for Perfect magazine in which she flexes her impressive muscles. In a cover photo the magazine shared on social media, Kidman stands straight in front of...
Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She Took 2022 Off From ‘The Voice’
Kelly Clarkson will be absent from The Voice for the first time in years when the long-running reality TV singing competition cranks back up in 2022, and in a new interview, the pop superstar and television personality opens up about her reasons for taking the year off. Clarkson — who...
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Wedding Officiant Hilariously Misspoke While Marrying Them
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd revealed some things about their wedding day, including their wedding officiant's hilarious slip up while saying their vows.
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Act Is Eliminated In Latest Live Results
Another 11 contestants hitting the stage mean more eliminations. The latest America’s Got Talent live results show kicks off with an exceptional Riverdance performance. After the special opening, it’s time to get down to business. Terry Crews calls Merissa Beddows and Bayley Graham to the front of the...
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
