'A necessity': Lebanon's forced conversion to solar
Thanks to solar energy, residents of the northern Lebanese village of Toula are finally able to enjoy ice cream again -- a treat in a sun-baked country plagued by power cuts. "For two years the kids have been asking for ice cream, now it's finally time," said Toula mini-market owner Jacqueline Younes, beaming.
AP PHOTOS: At roving fairs, sellers keep bartering tradition
DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The enterprising sellers move from one small north Indian town to another carrying bags full of colorful wares to sell at local fairs, keeping centuries-old traditions alive when roving fairs were the main vehicle of commerce. Large sheets of tarpaulin, repurposed strings, folding tables, bare-minimum bedding, cooking gas, and a few utensils to cook are all they need for both business and home. Some sell traditional handmade items, such as iron farming implements and cane baskets, that are difficult to find in modern marketplaces. But people also throng their stalls to buy bright battery-operated toys, mobile phone accessories, sunglasses, plastic flowers, bed linen, trendy clothes, and crockery.
