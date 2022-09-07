Read full article on original website
Related
siusalukis.com
Saluki Hall of Fame coach Kay Brechtelsbauer passes away
The Southern Illinois University softball program lost one of its all-time greats, as SIU Hall of Fame Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer passed away Sunday morning. Brechtelsbauer served as SIU's head softball coach for 32 years from 1968-99, compiling a record of 633-438-2. She served more years as a head coach than any woman in SIU history. She became just the 25th coach at any college to win 600 career games and her teams posted winning records in 27 of her 32 seasons as head coach. She had 18 20-win and eight 30-win seasons and her teams made five Women's College World Series appearances, including the 1978 team that won the Illinois AIAW State and midwest regional crowns and finished seventh at the Women's College World Series.
siusalukis.com
Salukis sweep Warhawks, 3-0
The Southern Illinois University volleyball team swept the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks in three sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-22) Saturday to close out play at the Central Arkansas Invitational. SIU scored five of the first six points of the first set and never looked back. The Salukis hit .423...
siusalukis.com
Women's Golf to start season at Missouri State
The Southern Illinois women's golf team will travel to Springfield, Missouri, for their first tournament of the 2022-2023 season September 12-13 when they play in the MSU/Payne Stewart Invitational hosted by Missouri State. Salukis Lineup. The Salukis lineup will consist of junior Janie Samattiyadeekul, sophomore Kylee Vaughan, freshman Ella Overstreet,...
siusalukis.com
Late touchdown lifts SEMO over Football, 34-31
CARBONDALE, Ill. — SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Damoriea Vick in the left corner of the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game to lift the Redhawks to a 34-31 win over Southern Illinois in the annual War For The Wheel on Saturday night at Saluki Stadium.
Comments / 0