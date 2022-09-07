Read full article on original website
Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for
Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, will play football this year for West Linn
The 4-star senior basketball recruit played varsity football as a freshman and was arguably Oregon's top athlete in his class
Kaden Bartness' 99-yard TD highlights Clackamas' win over Sherwood in top-10 showdown
No. 8 Clackamas 34, No. 10 Sherwood 25 Kaden Bartness returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown to quell a scoring threat, and the host Cavaliers (1-1) turned back the Bowmen (1-1) in a game played at Nelson High School in Happy Valley on account of power outages in Clackamas. Blake Baker passed ...
Thursday Night Rewind: Oregon high school football Week 2 scores, schedule, links
The second week of Oregon football brings with it many questions, and also some incredible matchups. Thursday night includes a game that many Oregon football fans were likely expecting to see again in November in West Linn vs. Sheldon. There’s nothing on the line in the game, but all eyes will be glued to the outcome.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
OSU’s first woman president retires after 37 years at the university
Rebecca "Becky" Johnson announced her retirement from Oregon State University after initially joining the university for a professor position in 1984.
thatoregonlife.com
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place
Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
PGE shuts off power in five more areas
UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
Vitae Springs Road Fire: Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
Lebanon-Express
Where to go in the mid-Willamette Valley if your power goes out
With high temperatures and potential power outages to mitigate wildfire risk on the horizon, Linn County community members may be looking for a place to cool off and relax. Among those looking for relief may be school children. The Sweet Home and Santiam school districts have canceled school on Friday, Sept. 9 because of possible outages.
Level 3 evacuations in place for Milo McIver State Park Fire
Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada’s Milo McIver State Park Friday evening.
PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers
UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
thatoregonlife.com
Thousands May Go Without Power Due To Extreme Fire Weather In Western Oregon
Western Oregon is facing serious drought, extreme temperatures and high winds, creating the perfect conditions for wildfires. This has caused power companies to release statements recently telling customers in many areas that they may face planned and unplanned power outages. The Perfect Storm: Extreme Weather Could Lead to Disaster. The...
beavertonhummer.com
Meet Beaverton High School’s new principal
Meet Andrew Kearl, the new principal of Beaverton High School. He’s taking over from Dr. Anne Erwin, Beaverton’s longtime principal, who retired in June. Before coming to Beaverton, Kearl worked in Tigard-Tualatin School District as principal of Twality Middle School for the last three years. Prior to that, he was an assistant principal at Tigard High School.
philomathnews.com
New updated COVID-19 booster to be available locally
The Oregon Health Authority last week authorized the updated COVID-19 boosters produced by Pfizer and Moderna for use in Oregon and a local vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Sept. 23 in Philomath. The vaccination event will run from 4-7 p.m. on that Friday at Clemens Primary School. The Pfizer...
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
kbnd.com
Local Democrat Eyes Finish Line In Congressional Race
TERREBONNE, OR -- Two women from opposite ends of the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District both say they’re the better candidate. During a meeting with local business leaders earlier this week, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee, said she’s still learning about Central Oregon, which is new to the district in this election. Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner, of Terrebonne, says many issues - like economic development - are important no matter where you live, "And then our rural areas; okay, they get a little more water on the other side of the hill but our agricultural issues, there are some tie-ins there, as well, and needing some of that infrastructure support. I actually really like the district because it’s kind of a microcosm of our state and really challenges us to work together to solve these problems."
