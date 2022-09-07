ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for

Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
Where to go in the mid-Willamette Valley if your power goes out

With high temperatures and potential power outages to mitigate wildfire risk on the horizon, Linn County community members may be looking for a place to cool off and relax. Among those looking for relief may be school children. The Sweet Home and Santiam school districts have canceled school on Friday, Sept. 9 because of possible outages.
PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers

UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
Thousands May Go Without Power Due To Extreme Fire Weather In Western Oregon

Western Oregon is facing serious drought, extreme temperatures and high winds, creating the perfect conditions for wildfires. This has caused power companies to release statements recently telling customers in many areas that they may face planned and unplanned power outages. The Perfect Storm: Extreme Weather Could Lead to Disaster. The...
Meet Beaverton High School’s new principal

Meet Andrew Kearl, the new principal of Beaverton High School. He’s taking over from Dr. Anne Erwin, Beaverton’s longtime principal, who retired in June. Before coming to Beaverton, Kearl worked in Tigard-Tualatin School District as principal of Twality Middle School for the last three years. Prior to that, he was an assistant principal at Tigard High School.
New updated COVID-19 booster to be available locally

The Oregon Health Authority last week authorized the updated COVID-19 boosters produced by Pfizer and Moderna for use in Oregon and a local vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Sept. 23 in Philomath. The vaccination event will run from 4-7 p.m. on that Friday at Clemens Primary School. The Pfizer...
Local Democrat Eyes Finish Line In Congressional Race

TERREBONNE, OR -- Two women from opposite ends of the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District both say they’re the better candidate. During a meeting with local business leaders earlier this week, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee, said she’s still learning about Central Oregon, which is new to the district in this election. Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner, of Terrebonne, says many issues - like economic development - are important no matter where you live, "And then our rural areas; okay, they get a little more water on the other side of the hill but our agricultural issues, there are some tie-ins there, as well, and needing some of that infrastructure support. I actually really like the district because it’s kind of a microcosm of our state and really challenges us to work together to solve these problems."
