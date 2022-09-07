Read full article on original website
Related
The Best NFL 2022 Ticket Deals
This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post. For more information, see our sponsored content guidelines.
CNET
Get Into the New NFL Season With These Ticket and Merch Deals
The NFL 2022 season is well and truly underway after the Buffalo Bills made easy work out of the reigning champ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to kick things off. There's no better way to experience the NFL than in person and you can do exactly that with these discounts on tickets. Plus, you can score as much as 70% off merch so you can rep your team in the stadium or at home.
Jonathan Peterlin: Browns will put points on board against Panthers, but not expecting a shootout
Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan enters The Barber Shop to preview the Cleveland Browns’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers with Garrett Bush!
MaxPreps
Former Minnesota high school football players on NFL 53-man rosters to start season
The 103rd season of the National Football League (NFL) kicks off this week with 32 team's competing for a spot in Super Bowl XVII. At the end of August, when the squads cut their rosters to 53, there were 23 former Minnesota gridiron stars spread throughout the league. Read on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
53-0 Miners Homecoming highlight reel
PARK CITY, Utah — The crowd that filled the stands at Dozier Field to cheer on the Park City High School Miners football team at Homecoming against the Murray Spartans […]
NFL
Madden Championship Series opens season with Ultimate Kickoff tournament
A new NFL season means a new year for Madden NFL gamers to take to the virtual field and test their skills against the best. It begins with the Madden Championship Series' Ultimate Kickoff tournament, the first of the season to pit the top competitors against each other as the official start of the competitive tournament circuit. On-field action begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET and concluded on Friday, Sept. 9. The matches will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.
Comments / 0