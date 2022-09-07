Read full article on original website
Related
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Ford Wants to Make a Major Change That Customers May Like
Ford (F) wants to put the odds on its side in the battle for leadership in the electric vehicle market. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is looking at anything that can give it an edge over its major rivals. It also wants to get rid of everything that is holding it back against Tesla (TSLA) , its number 1 rival, according to CEO Jim Farley.
Week-to-week management could be the solution to employers’ distrust of remote work
Elon Musk has emerged as one of remote work's fiercest critics. Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? Not according to a new report by Citrix based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers. Half of all business leaders...
What Angel Investors Want to Know Before Investing in Your Startup
Money moves fast in the world of startups, and business founders need to be ready to seize the opportunity to secure funding when it presents itself. At the very early stages of the business journey, this means interfacing with investors who have an interest in round-one funding, with an eye on outsized returns. These figures are known as angel investors, and they can truly be the saving grace for a company getting off the ground. Appealing to angel investors isn’t easy or intuitive, however. Founders need to polish their business plans and present themselves in the best possible light to get the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Engadget
Get over 10 hours of AWS DevOps training for $30
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Many sectors ranging from healthcare to retail operate in app-driven environments. However, that heavy dependence makes enterprises and private consumers expect constant updates, security fixes and fresh features. It’s up to DevOps Engineers who understand software development and IT operations to ensure these new versions are rolled out quickly.
5 Steps to Successfully Reinvent Your Organization
Though it might come with obstacles, reinvention is critical to business growth.
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
NPR
Gordon Synn joins NPR as Sr Director of Partnership Development
In a note to staff, Anya Grundmann, Senior Vice President for Programming and Audience Development made the following announcement:. I am pleased to announce that Gordon Synn is joining NPR as Senior Director of Partnership Development for the content divisions. He will be leading our newly-formed content business strategy team in Programming. He started with us last week and he is working out of our LA office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Be Systematic When Testing Marketing Hypotheses?
Given an integer `n` is a power of four, if there exists an integer such that `x` such that`n == 4x` The easiest way how to solve this problem is to divide N on 4 and that is it. We will iterate again and again till our number is bigger than 1. Author: Sergei Golitsynlink: <https://leetcode.com/problems/power-of-four/Given an integer `n` return `true` if it is a power of four. Otherwise, return`false`
TechCrunch
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine
Founded in 2016, Shine has more than 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care courses and personalized support, along with virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and its community.
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
Best Workplaces offer superior employee experience regardless of industry
Wegmans Food Markets is No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list in the large business category. It’s easy to blame our workplace woes on the industry we work in with a resigned shrug:. “Work-life balance is nearly impossible in health care.”. “There’s nothing positive about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today
Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
Encouraging Your Company's Young Employees Is Crucial for Long-Term Success. Here's Why (and How to Do It).
Your younger employees have the potential to change your business for the better, but they need support.
Inc.com
Companies Have a Disconnection Problem: Use Shared Experiences to Bring People Together Again
Even before the recent pandemic scattered teams and disrupted daily interactions, people felt disconnected at work. According to a 2019 employee survey, 40 percent of respondents reported feeling "physically and emotionally isolated in the workspace," a phenomenon that "spanned generations, genders, and ethnicities." Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated this...
How to Bring Inclusion to Life: A Guide on Employee Resource Groups
Employee resource groups (ERGs) are defined as employee-led groups where employees can join together based on shared characteristics, interests, and perspectives. They are also a way for employees from non-minority groups to learn and become an ally. ERGs are great tools organizations can use to provide support and contribute to an employee’s personal development in the workplace. It’s also a great way to foster an inclusive environment, especially in a workplace that may be comprised of mostly non-minority groups (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment-population ratio was 58.3 percent for Blacks, 60.7 percent for Whites, 61.6...
Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
Uber is eating up the market for autonomous delivery
Autonomous delivery company Nuro and Uber announced a new 10-year partnership to use Nuro's autonomous, electric delivery vehicles for food deliveries in the United States. This partnership is the result of growing potential -- and demand -- for last-mile autonomous delivery of goods and services and opens up autonomous delivery technology to Uber Eats merchants/restaurants of all sizes.
CNBC
Kevin O’Leary on his best ‘Shark Tank’ investments ever: ‘75% of my returns have come from companies run by women’
Over 13 years of making deals on ABC's "Shark Tank," Kevin O'Leary says he's noticed a common thread among the companies that have brought him the best investment returns. They're mostly owned or run by women. "This is real data: 75% of my returns have come from companies run by...
Comments / 0