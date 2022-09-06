A cold front is projected to move through the area on Friday bringing in scattered shower chances with a few thunderstorms this weekend and fall-like temperatures. Today will be the final quiet day of the week before the cold front moves through on Friday. This means we are looking at more summer-like weather with highs in the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours. Thankfully, we will have a nice breeze up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Winds will gradually die down tonight as skies slowly become mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

MANKATO, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO