Law Enforcement

The Independent

Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed

Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
The Independent

Terrifying video shows moment man tries to kidnap six-year-old girl from her front yard in Ohio

Terrifying footage has captured the moment a man allegedly tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl from her own front yard in Ohio, before casually walking off down the street when the child screamed and ran into her home.Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the little girl taking the trash out to a garbage can at the end of the garden at her house in Hamilton.A man, later identified as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, is seen walking up to her and appearing to try to grab the little girl.When the six-year-old manages to get away, the suspect appears to give...
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
Complex

22-Year-Old Student Fatally Shot by Woman Who Posed as Stranded Driver, Police Say

22-year-old Adam Simjee from Apopka, Florida was fatally shot by a woman who he stopped to help after she posed as a stranded driver in Alabama. As reported by WBRC, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the student and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mikayla Paulus, pulled over to help a woman who claimed that her car wouldn’t start on Aug. 14. The couple were students at the University of Central Florida, and were driving through Talladega National Forest when the woman, Yasmine Hider, flagged them down. The woman pulled a gun on the couple, and forced them to walk into the woods. Simjee pulled out his own gun during the incident, and they exchanged gunfire, police said.
TheDailyBeast

LAPD Cops Shot Man After Acknowledging He Was Unarmed, Bodycam Footage Shows

Immediately after Los Angeles police officers shot a 39-year-old Black man in the back several times, the department claimed its officers believed he was carrying a gun. In body camera footage of the July 18 incident released Wednesday, however, an officer can be heard saying, “It’s not a gun, bro,” as they pursue him on foot.A 911 caller had alerted law enforcement to a man walking around the area brandishing “a black, semi-automatic gun,” according to audio of the call. Responding officers came across Jermaine Petit, who partially matched the caller’s description of the suspect, several blocks away from where...
Bay Area Entertainer

I Was a Police Officer

Today, I will not answer the radio call that your boyfriend has come home drunk and is beating you again. Today I will not answer the radio call that your 16-year-old daughter, who is very responsible, is four hours late coming home from school.
