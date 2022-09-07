Read full article on original website
After fight with boyfriend, woman called her ex. He fatally shot her, Florida police say
The woman called him after an argument with her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven, according to a police report.
Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed
Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
Video shows Florida deputy fatally shoot armed man whose brother lay dying after hotel altercation
Video released Friday shows the moment from earlier this month when a Florida deputy fatally shoots an armed man, whose brother is nearby and bleeding to death after an altercation at an Orlando hotel. Siblings Dylan Michael Jimenez, 21, and Bryan Matthew Richardson, 28, both died following the incident, the...
Ohio police release bodycam video after officer fatally shoots Black man possibly holding a ‘vape pen'
Police in Columbus, Ohio, released body camera footage on Tuesday after an officer fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man within seconds of encountering him while attempting to serve an arrest warrant earlier that day. In the video, which was released during a news conference, an officer can be seen firing...
Los Angeles Police Said Man Wasn't Holding Gun. They Still Shot Him, Video Shows
It wasn’t until two days later that Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said the alleged weapon was just a car part.
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Stealing $50,000 in Goods From Man She Met at Bar
A North Carolina woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other personal belongings has been arrested and charged, NBC Miami reports. Cloe Reynicke, 23, was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada after she was pulled over for driving with a...
Terrifying video shows moment man tries to kidnap six-year-old girl from her front yard in Ohio
Terrifying footage has captured the moment a man allegedly tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl from her own front yard in Ohio, before casually walking off down the street when the child screamed and ran into her home.Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the little girl taking the trash out to a garbage can at the end of the garden at her house in Hamilton.A man, later identified as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, is seen walking up to her and appearing to try to grab the little girl.When the six-year-old manages to get away, the suspect appears to give...
Suspected pedophile slits throat on Facebook live when confronted by ‘hunters’
Last week a man in Liverpool attempted to take his life after he was confronted by a group of “pedophile hunters” who streamed the encounter on Facebook.
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot in the back after a woman pretended to be stranded on a road and held him at gunpoint, police say
Police said they found a "base camp" near the location of the shooting and a 5-year-old who "ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun."
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
22-Year-Old Student Fatally Shot by Woman Who Posed as Stranded Driver, Police Say
22-year-old Adam Simjee from Apopka, Florida was fatally shot by a woman who he stopped to help after she posed as a stranded driver in Alabama. As reported by WBRC, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the student and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mikayla Paulus, pulled over to help a woman who claimed that her car wouldn’t start on Aug. 14. The couple were students at the University of Central Florida, and were driving through Talladega National Forest when the woman, Yasmine Hider, flagged them down. The woman pulled a gun on the couple, and forced them to walk into the woods. Simjee pulled out his own gun during the incident, and they exchanged gunfire, police said.
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
LAPD Cops Shot Man After Acknowledging He Was Unarmed, Bodycam Footage Shows
Immediately after Los Angeles police officers shot a 39-year-old Black man in the back several times, the department claimed its officers believed he was carrying a gun. In body camera footage of the July 18 incident released Wednesday, however, an officer can be heard saying, “It’s not a gun, bro,” as they pursue him on foot.A 911 caller had alerted law enforcement to a man walking around the area brandishing “a black, semi-automatic gun,” according to audio of the call. Responding officers came across Jermaine Petit, who partially matched the caller’s description of the suspect, several blocks away from where...
Missouri Woman Couldn’t Afford A Divorce, So Police Say She Shot Her Husband As He Slept Instead
Melanie Biggins told police that an intruder had broken into her home and shot her husband, Etienne L. McEwan, as he slept in their bed, but authorities say they later recovered a handgun that had been bought by Biggins in July. A Missouri woman has been accused of shooting her...
Dad chokes driver who tried to run Florida family off road in hate crime, feds say
The driver was unaware of the father’s martial arts skills during the racially-motivated attack, according to prosecutors.
Off-Duty Cop Allegedly Yelled Racial Slurs, Pointed Gun At Black Family
Former Atlanta police officer Robert Malone is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Black woman as she was driving with her partner and three of her kids.
I Was a Police Officer
Today, I will not answer the radio call that your boyfriend has come home drunk and is beating you again. Today I will not answer the radio call that your 16-year-old daughter, who is very responsible, is four hours late coming home from school.
