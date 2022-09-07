Esther M. Gorman, 83, of Treasure Island, Fla., and Seal Harbor, followed her husband of 48 years, William W. (Bill) Gorman Jr., into eternal rest a mere five days after Bill’s passing. She was born May 24, 1939, to John and Marie Jordan of Seal Harbor. Esther grew up...

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO