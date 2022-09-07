Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
William W. (Bill) Gorman Jr.
William W. (Bill) Gorman Jr., 85, of Treasure Island, Fla., and Seal Harbor, was gathered by his Father on Aug. 17, 2022, following a brief illness and hospital stay in St. Petersburg, Fla. William was born Sept. 1, 1936, in Bethlehem, Pa., to William W. Gorman Sr. and Yola M....
mdislander.com
Todd named new Chamber director
MOUNT DESERT — Wendy Todd has been named director of the Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Micki Sumpter, who has retired. Her first day in the part-time position was Aug. 17. Todd was previously a nurse care coordinator at the Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic at Children’s Hospital Colorado...
mdislander.com
Former island sailors take home California gold
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Four Mount Desert Island High School graduates traveled to The Golden State to compete in the U.S. Match Racing Championship qualifier Aug. 20. The team took first place overall despite being considered an underdog in a regatta that boasted sailors from some of the most well-financed yacht clubs across the globe.
mdislander.com
Editorial: Closer to home
Most young Americans take the adage “grow where you are planted” to heart. Nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up while eight in 10 live within a 100-mile radius, according to a study released earlier this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mdislander.com
Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI Golf, weekend matches
BAR HARBOR — The Trojans continue to dominate out on the golf course, heading into the weekend with a 9-1 record after finishing first in their previous two matches. On Sept. 1, Mount Desert Island (189) beat both Ellsworth (214) and Hermon (222). Junior Caden Braun was the medalist with a score of 42 while fellow junior Kasch Warner shot a 44. Then, in a home match at Kebo Golf Club on Sept. 6, MDI shot a 184 as a team, beating both Hampden (189) and Houlton (207).
mdislander.com
Cross-country season up and running
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School cross-country team got off to a strong start at the first meet of the season, finishing in second place at both the boys’ and girls’ varsity level while dominating on an individual and team level during the junior varsity race.
mdislander.com
DMR tells towns their regulatory reach is limited
GOULDSBORO — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is cautioning coastal Maine towns to steer clear of state waters in their efforts to craft rules and standards to gain greater control over industrial-scale finfish farming on land or in the ocean. The state agency recently reiterated that it has “exclusive” authority to grant leases for fish farming in the state waters and part of the intertidal zone and asked to review any draft ordinances before they are put to a town vote.
mdislander.com
To the Editor: Company needs reality check
Two years ago, “American” Aquafarms announced plans to site an industrial-scale salmon farm in Frenchman Bay. In October of 2019, it came to light that “American” Aquafarms was owned by foreign business interests and soon after the press reported that Norwegian Mikael Rønes, the company’s founder and CEO had been sentenced to years in prison for financial fraud.
RELATED PEOPLE
mdislander.com
Viewpoint: Using your vote wisely
The California Air Resources Board recently moved to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035. California has the unique authority to set its own vehicle emissions standards, with other states allowed only, if they so choose, to follow suit. The decision of one state’s board of appointed – not elected – individuals thus has national implications. Regardless of how you feel about the electrification of cars, you should be very concerned about this outcome. As the poet Baltasar Gracian pointed out in the 17th century, “freedom is more valuable than the gift that causes you to lose it.”
Comments / 0