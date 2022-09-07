The California Air Resources Board recently moved to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035. California has the unique authority to set its own vehicle emissions standards, with other states allowed only, if they so choose, to follow suit. The decision of one state’s board of appointed – not elected – individuals thus has national implications. Regardless of how you feel about the electrification of cars, you should be very concerned about this outcome. As the poet Baltasar Gracian pointed out in the 17th century, “freedom is more valuable than the gift that causes you to lose it.”

