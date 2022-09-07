Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - If you were a videogame, what kind of game would you be and why?. The @FutureGamesShow Twitter account (opens in new tab) asked this question as a poll, providing three options: 1) You can play it now! 2) Three months out... 3) As soon as it's a project. You can check how the numbers broke down on the tweet, but let's see what you think.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO