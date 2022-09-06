ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

woay.com

WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
PAX, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
City
Raleigh, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
City
Glen White, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Education
Raleigh County, WV
Government
Hinton News

Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center debuts new renovations to the public

HINTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Residents, staff and community members gathered as Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (NRC) showcased its newly renovated facility at an open house on Thursday, Sept. 8. Summers NRC, located at 198 John Cook Nursing Home Road in Hinton, is part of the American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) family. The center specializes in skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation to home, and long-term care services, and provides care for up to 120 residents. The nearly $5-million renovation investment features new flooring, furnishings, art, a larger therapy department, and more. The updates provide a more modern, homelike atmosphere for residents. “This...
HINTON, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Participants injured in Summersville fire parade

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Common Council session agenda announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the WV DMV Governor’s Highway Safety Grant. The agenda for...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

CASCI to leave Charleston location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Missing Kanawha County teen found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A missing 16-year-old has been found safe. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Marissa Peters was located today, Sept. 8, 2022. She had last been seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
RAINELLE, WV
WSAZ

Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

I-64 West reopen after 3-vehicle crash

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 64 West after all lanes reopened after a three-vehicle crash in the Nitro area, Metro 911 reports. The lanes reopened just after 6 p.m. Injuries were reported in the crash, but there’s no information about the extent. Keep checking...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Crash backs up I-64 West traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker. No injuries were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

