Renick area of Greenbrier County under boil water advisory
RENICK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Lewisburg has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Renick area ONLY due to a 8 inch line break. The City will notify customers when the boil water advisory has been lifted. Please boil your water before consuming or cooking.
Kanawha County Commission considering actions following Turnpike wreck
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will work with the state on protecting the Paint Creek watershed following a truck wreck last month on the West Virginia Turnpike. A section of Interstate 77 was closed for 18 hours on Aug. 25 after a truck crashed on the Skitter...
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center debuts new renovations to the public
HINTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Residents, staff and community members gathered as Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (NRC) showcased its newly renovated facility at an open house on Thursday, Sept. 8. Summers NRC, located at 198 John Cook Nursing Home Road in Hinton, is part of the American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) family. The center specializes in skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation to home, and long-term care services, and provides care for up to 120 residents. The nearly $5-million renovation investment features new flooring, furnishings, art, a larger therapy department, and more. The updates provide a more modern, homelike atmosphere for residents. “This...
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose properties stand in the way of construction of the Coalfields Expressway to Welch. According to the homeowners WVVA News spoke with on Thursday, several of the homes are located on Town Ridge...
Beckley Common Council session agenda announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the WV DMV Governor’s Highway Safety Grant. The agenda for...
Deputies concerned for missing Kanawha County woman’s safety
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County woman is still missing. The sheriff’s office says that 26-year-old Alyssa Smith was reported missing on Aug. 3, and since so much time has passed without contact, they are now concerned for her safety. They say that deputies and detectives have not been able to locate Alyssa, even after […]
City of Beckley gives posthumous honor to Kids’ Classic founder Madrith Chambers
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The family of the late Madrith Chambers accepted a proclamation from Mayor Rob Rappold which honored Chambers on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Chambers was a distinguished West Virginian who served on Beckley Common Council for twelve years and successfully pushed for annexation of the Red Brush district into the city. She died […]
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A missing 16-year-old has been found safe. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Marissa Peters was located today, Sept. 8, 2022. She had last been seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney.
$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens
CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
I-64 West reopen after 3-vehicle crash
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 64 West after all lanes reopened after a three-vehicle crash in the Nitro area, Metro 911 reports. The lanes reopened just after 6 p.m. Injuries were reported in the crash, but there’s no information about the extent. Keep checking...
Crash backs up I-64 West traffic
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker. No injuries were...
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
St. Albans High School student arrested for bringing gun to school
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday. The St. Albans Police Department says that staff members found out that a student at the school had a deadly weapon in his backpack, and officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson with Kanawha County […]
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
