Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix's Squid Game Creates History At Emmy Awards — 'Ted Lasso' Wins Best Comedy Series For Apple TV+
The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night. Streaming ventures of Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery won big at the event. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)-owned HBO had a rich haul at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards announced late on Monday, while Apple, Inc's AAPL TV+ also made its presence felt at the event that recognizes the best artistical and technical talent in the television industry.
Brian Cox urges Succession creator Jesse Armstrong to ‘keep it royalist’ at Emmys
Succession writer Jesse Armstrong drew winces and cheers from the audience at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday, 12 September, after he made comments about King Charles III.Accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series for his series about a family jostling for control of a media company, Mr Armstrong’s comments were met with “keep it royalist” from the show’s star Brian Cox.“Big week for successions. New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting for us than Prince Charles,” Mr Amstrong said on stage.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 0