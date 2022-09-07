ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

WNYT

Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner

BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
BENNINGTON, VT
103.9 The Breeze

More Luxury Apartments Going up on 17 Acres in Saratoga Springs

More apartments are going up. But these won't be your average apartments. Many amenities are planned and they will fit in nicely in Saratoga Springs on seventeen acres. These aren't your average apartments and townhouses. A developer wants to build apartments and townhouses on seventeen acres next to the Saratoga Springs Amtrak Train Station. Prime Construction of Cohoes will build the dwellings along with a swimming pool, putting greens, outdoor pizza ovens, and a dog park. The development will be built north of Route 29 according to the Albany Business Review.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
City
East Greenbush, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Stone Temple Pilots in Schenectady! 10 Things To Know Before You Go!

The Summer concert season is not over yet! Saturday evening Stone Temple Pilots take over Frog Alley, 108 State Street, in Schenectady. Stone Temple Pilots only have 5 dates left to perform in 2022 and we are fortunate enough to have them rolling through the Capital Region this weekend. Reports from the road show that Stone Temple Pilots have been performing approximately 15 songs each night filled with so many of their big 'radio songs' that made them famous. Here are some of the things to know before you go to Frog Alley Saturday.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George

On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George

Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
LAKE GEORGE, NY

