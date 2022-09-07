The Summer concert season is not over yet! Saturday evening Stone Temple Pilots take over Frog Alley, 108 State Street, in Schenectady. Stone Temple Pilots only have 5 dates left to perform in 2022 and we are fortunate enough to have them rolling through the Capital Region this weekend. Reports from the road show that Stone Temple Pilots have been performing approximately 15 songs each night filled with so many of their big 'radio songs' that made them famous. Here are some of the things to know before you go to Frog Alley Saturday.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO