Black Hills State University will center the celebration of Swarm Days 2022 around the theme “King Sting & the Knights of the Yellow Jackets” Sept. 19-24. Each year over Swarm Days, BHSU students, staff, faculty, alumni, and the community come together to celebrate tradition and school spirit over a week of activities including the parade and homecoming football game.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO