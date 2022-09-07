Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Per head coach Arthur Smith, London's Week One status versus the New Orlean Saints will be decided in the later part of the week after the rookie wideout practiced on Monday and today's session with full pads. "We'll see what it looks like the rest of the week," said Smith about London's current status. "And then we've got to make a decision on whether he's playing or he's not, and how much to put on his plate."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO