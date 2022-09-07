ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith: Falcons 'won't know until the end of the week' about Drake London's (knee) Week 1 status

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Per head coach Arthur Smith, London's Week One status versus the New Orlean Saints will be decided in the later part of the week after the rookie wideout practiced on Monday and today's session with full pads. "We'll see what it looks like the rest of the week," said Smith about London's current status. "And then we've got to make a decision on whether he's playing or he's not, and how much to put on his plate."
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Saints vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The National Football League is officially back, as week one action gets underway this weekend with the New Orleans Saints battling it out with the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South showdown! With that being said, it is time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes our Saints-Falcons prediction and pick.
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
Yardbarker

50-year veteran says Falcons offseason was most fun he’s ever had

The Falcons open the 2022 season at home against their most-hated rival — the New Orleans Saints. Not many people expect Atlanta to win a lot of games this year, but don’t tell that to the people in the organization. The Falcons believe in themselves. The players, coaches, and front office are synced in their approach; Dean Pees even went as far as to say that it was the most fun offseason he’s ever experienced.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons ranked 30th in Touchdown Wire's power rankings

The Atlanta Falcons went 7-10 last season, and while that’s not a great record, it is somewhat impressive when you consider the team was outscored by 146 points. The only teams with worse point differentials than the Falcons in 2021 were the Jets, Giants, Jaguars and Texans — none of which won more than four games last season. This has factored into the national media’s skepticism when it comes to this year’s team.
