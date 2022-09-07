ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
usu.edu

USU Extension Sponsors Utah Parenting Summit

Utah State University Extension sponsors the Utah Parenting Summit, a statewide virtual event hosted online 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The summit will provide real-world solutions to common parenting challenges, with six live workshops presented by professionals nationwide. Topics include building a strong and healthy parent-child relationship, teaching values and behaviors, and correcting undesired behaviors, among others. Bonus pre-recorded workshops on self-care, picky eating, how to talk to your teen about sex, and more will be available starting the day of the event.
LOGAN, UT
usu.edu

New USU CNA Program Targets Nursing Shortages in the Four Corners Region

Blanding, Utah — Following the success of a hybrid certified nursing assistant program created for the Utah Nursing Assistant Registry (UNAR) and Utah Department of Health, Utah State University has developed an industry-based program to help address CNA shortages in Southwestern Utah and the Arizona Strip area of the Navajo Nation.
LOGAN, UT
usu.edu

Perfect Swing Golf Tournament

Play a round of golf and raise money for local scholarships to grow the Basin's workforce. 4-player scramble including green fees, cart, food, lunch, and registration gift.
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy