USU Extension Sponsors Utah Parenting Summit
Utah State University Extension sponsors the Utah Parenting Summit, a statewide virtual event hosted online 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The summit will provide real-world solutions to common parenting challenges, with six live workshops presented by professionals nationwide. Topics include building a strong and healthy parent-child relationship, teaching values and behaviors, and correcting undesired behaviors, among others. Bonus pre-recorded workshops on self-care, picky eating, how to talk to your teen about sex, and more will be available starting the day of the event.
Caine College of the Arts Brings Award-Winning Production Designer to Logan for Dean's Convocation
LOGAN — Emmy Award-winning production designer and creative director Patrick Larsen, alumnus of the Department of Theatre Arts in the Caine College of the Arts (CCA), will return to USU for the CCA Dean’s Convocation, giving a talk entitled “The Magical Science of Creativity.”. The convocation, which...
New USU CNA Program Targets Nursing Shortages in the Four Corners Region
Blanding, Utah — Following the success of a hybrid certified nursing assistant program created for the Utah Nursing Assistant Registry (UNAR) and Utah Department of Health, Utah State University has developed an industry-based program to help address CNA shortages in Southwestern Utah and the Arizona Strip area of the Navajo Nation.
Perfect Swing Golf Tournament
Play a round of golf and raise money for local scholarships to grow the Basin's workforce. 4-player scramble including green fees, cart, food, lunch, and registration gift.
