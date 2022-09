YPSILANTI -- A Washtenaw County Circuit Court judge today (Sept. 9) denied Eastern Michigan University’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) that would have required striking faculty to return to the classroom, but the judge set a hearing for Sept. 16 to decide the University’s request for a preliminary injunction to order striking faculty back to the classroom.

