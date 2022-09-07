ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

waynetimes.com

Trooper injured during arrest in Palmyra

State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/6) at 5:12 p.m. of Kenneth D. Franklin, age 39, reported to be homeless, following an incident on August 9th at 871 Hanley Road in Palmyra. During a domestic incident involving his sister, Franklin was being physically removed from the...
PALMYRA, NY
waynetimes.com

Stolen vehicle leads to five hour standoff on Jackson Street in Palmyra

According to sources, it all began when a vehicle operator in the Town of Irondequoit was confronted at gunpoint by a man on Wednesday (9/7) morning. The armed man stole his Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle and fled. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street...
PALMYRA, NY
waynetimes.com

Sheriff’s Deputies to move to 12 hour shifts

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby announced that, on September 16th 2022, he will be switching the Road Patrol to 12-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. This move is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Wayne County, the safety of the Deputies, and the ability to provide ‘around the clock’ coverage for Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Jail inmate arrested for assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An inmate at the Steuben County Jail has been arrested after he assaulted another inmate, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Brent Crandall, 33, of Painted Post N.Y., was arrested on September 7, 2022, after an investigation by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into an assault in the […]
BATH, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged with beating of homeless man on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified 19-year-old Ethan Carrion as the man who beat a homeless man on Monroe Avenue in early August, which was captured in a viral video. Carrion was charged with assault and taken to Monroe County Jail. He was arraigned on Thursday morning in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest in Homeless Man's Beating Caught on Video

Rochester police have made an arrest in the August 5 beating of a homeless man on Monroe Avenue that was recorded on video. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Carrion was arrested yesterday at an address on Portland Avenue. He's charged with second-degree assault. At the time of the beating, News10NBC reports the suspect...
ROCHESTER, NY

