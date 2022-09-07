Read full article on original website
waynetimes.com
Trooper injured during arrest in Palmyra
State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/6) at 5:12 p.m. of Kenneth D. Franklin, age 39, reported to be homeless, following an incident on August 9th at 871 Hanley Road in Palmyra. During a domestic incident involving his sister, Franklin was being physically removed from the...
waynetimes.com
Stolen vehicle leads to five hour standoff on Jackson Street in Palmyra
According to sources, it all began when a vehicle operator in the Town of Irondequoit was confronted at gunpoint by a man on Wednesday (9/7) morning. The armed man stole his Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle and fled. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street...
WHEC TV-10
BREAKING: Investigation underway into funds missing from Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has confirmed there is an active investigation underway into missing funds within the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after being contacted by County Clerk Jamie Romeo. In a statement, Romeo tells News10NBC, “We cannot comment on the ongoing...
waynetimes.com
Sheriff’s Deputies to move to 12 hour shifts
Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby announced that, on September 16th 2022, he will be switching the Road Patrol to 12-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. This move is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Wayne County, the safety of the Deputies, and the ability to provide ‘around the clock’ coverage for Wayne County.
Steuben County Jail inmate arrested for assault
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An inmate at the Steuben County Jail has been arrested after he assaulted another inmate, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Brent Crandall, 33, of Painted Post N.Y., was arrested on September 7, 2022, after an investigation by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into an assault in the […]
RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
RPD: ‘Community played significant’ role in assault arrest after video
On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with beating of homeless man on Monroe Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified 19-year-old Ethan Carrion as the man who beat a homeless man on Monroe Avenue in early August, which was captured in a viral video. Carrion was charged with assault and taken to Monroe County Jail. He was arraigned on Thursday morning in...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man violates order of protection; gets into ‘physical altercation’
A City of Cortland man violated an order of protection and engaged in a “physical altercation” in the Town of Cortlandville last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, prior to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers responded to a “domestic...
WHEC TV-10
Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
Overnight fights lead to stabbing and shooting in Rochester
Both occurred within a few blocks of each other and were separated by a few minutes, according to police.
Palmyra-Macedon schools placed on lockout due to nearby investigation
The school district was notified of the incident before 11 a.m.
Bath man arrested for assault, sending victim to hospital
A Bath man is in jail after police said sent a person to the hospital by hitting them during a dispute earlier this week.
WHEC TV-10
Homicide investigation underway following Pioneer St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RPD is investigating a homicide following a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pioneer Street and Congress Avenue. News10NBC has crews at the scene and will be providing updates as we learn more information.
Rochester man hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting
A few minutes later, officers received a call in the area of Remington Street and LaForce Street who was bleeding.
iheart.com
Arrest in Homeless Man's Beating Caught on Video
Rochester police have made an arrest in the August 5 beating of a homeless man on Monroe Avenue that was recorded on video. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Carrion was arrested yesterday at an address on Portland Avenue. He's charged with second-degree assault. At the time of the beating, News10NBC reports the suspect...
Ex-husband and son break Syracuse mom’s arms, brutalize her boyfriend, police say
Syracuse N.Y. — A son and father broke into a Syracuse home and brutally attacked the son’s mother and her boyfriend, breaking her arms and leaving the man in critical condition, police said in court documents. The two men beat them both with a 45-pound workout plate, police...
Police identify man dead after shots fired into car on Pioneer Ave.
“It’s heartbreaking for the families, it’s heartbreaking for the community. Unfortunately we have a segment of the community that has no regard for human life."
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
