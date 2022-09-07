ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf Announces Universal Free Breakfast Program for 1.7 Million Pennsylvania School Children

Governor Tom Wolf announced his $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table for Pennsylvania kids by creating the Universal Free Breakfast Program. Regardless of whether or not they qualify for free or reduced meals normally, every student enrolled in public or private schools will have the opportunity to feed their belly before they feed their mind this school year.”
Gov. Wolf Announces Availability of $10,000 Grants for Farmer-Veteran Start-Ups, Expansions

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $10,000 to meet their agricultural business needs. “This grant program is designed to recognize the great commitment of Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans: to love and defend their country and also to serve humanity by growing the food that we all need to survive,” said Gov. Wolf. “When I created the Pennsylvania Farm Bill we included funding dedicated to this group of Pennsylvanians. It’s a ‘thank you’ for their service and a commitment to better serving their needs as they serve ours.”
NEW GAME COMMISSIONERS WELCOMED

HARRISBURG, PA - The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is back to a full complement, with every seat on the board filled, including a newly established District 9 seat. The state Senate recently approved Gov. Tom Wolf’s appointments of Todd A. Pride and Robert C. Schwalm to four-year terms on the Board of Commissioners.
Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

In remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
