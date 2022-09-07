Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Style Trend: Deconstructed Looks Are the Key to Looking Put-Together
It's been said that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. But that’s not always true, especially in men’s fashion, where a well-chosen piece can make an entire outfit. Whether it’s a sophisticated suit or a structured jacket , a deconstructed look will always set the mood.
In fact, a deconstructed look is just the thing to keep you looking put-together for fall 2022 into winter 2023.
Get the look (above): Paul Smith Blue/White Checked Double Breasted Overcoat [$1,625; paulsmith.com ]; Paul Smith Fit Two Button Suit [$1,095; paulsmith.com ]; Paul Smith Floral Shirt [$450; paulsmith.com ]
Fall Jackets Guide 2022: The Best Picks for MenRead article
Knickerbocker York Raincoat [$550; knickerbocker.nyc ]; Cole Haan Cap Toe Oxford [$300; colehaan.com ]; Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Dress Shirt [$118; brooksbrothers.com ]; Brooks Brothers Plaid Tie [$90; brooksbrothers.com ]; Alexander McQueen Trousers [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com ]
Men's Fall Fashion That Works as Hard as You DoRead article
Louis Vuitton Men’s Cutaway Jacket [price upon request; louisvuitton.com ]; Louis Vuitton Evening Long Sleeve Shirt [price upon request; louisvuitton.com ]; Louis Vuitton Drawstring Pants [price upon request; louisvuitton.com ]
Grab One Of These Belts That Compliment Your Fall StylesRead article
Alexander McQueen Jacket [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com ]; Alexander McQueen Trousers [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com ] Alexander McQueen Shirt [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com ]
Salvatore Ferragamo Lapel Wool Coat [$4,200; ferragamo.com ]; Salvatore Ferragamo Knit Hooded Jumper [$1,050; ferragamo.com ]
Dior Men Coat [$5,600; dior.com ]
Comments / 0