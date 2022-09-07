Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
IU Offering Free Youth Sports Clinic, Discounted Youth Football Tickets as Part of Indiana Football Youth Sports Day
Bloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics is offering discounted youth football game tickets, a free youth sports clinic, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for kids as part of Indiana Football Youth Sports Day on Sept. 17. Young athletes (ages 5-12) can take advantage of specially discounted $20 youth tickets to the...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers, Bearcats Slated for Afternoon Kickoff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road game of the season will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU from Nippert Stadium against Cincinnati. Indiana (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Cincinnati (1-1, 0-0 AAC) will meet for the 16th time in program history and just the second time since 2000. In all, IU hosts a 9-4-2 edge in the series, with UC winning the last meeting, 38-24, in Bloomington during the 2021 season.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Overcomes Deficit to Beat Bellarmine
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– The Indiana Field Hockey team suffered some early setbacks against Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon, but they didn't prove to matter in the end. A weather delay after the first quarter. A 3-1 deficit early in the second period. The Hoosiers wouldn't break. Indiana rallied...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Extends Defensive Streak in 0-0 Draw
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-5) extended their defensive shutout streak against Memphis (4-3-1) in a 0-0 draw at Bill Armstrong Stadium Sunday evening. KEY MOMENTS. • In the first half, junior forward Anna Bennett had a couple of chances outside the 18-yard box, in the...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: vs. Idaho
• Indiana is 2-0 all-time against Idaho, with the first meeting coming during the 2021 season. • For just the 30th time in program history and fifth time since 2000, Indiana played its first two games of a season at home. IU has started 2-0 on 19 occasions. • Head...
iuhoosiers.com
Second-Half Surge Helps Hoosiers Top Idaho
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Unacceptable? You bet. Tom Allen made that clear. Yes, Indiana found a second-half way during Saturday night's 35-22 victory over Idaho, but the Hoosier coach wants more, expects more. "We sure enjoy making it hard on ourselves," Hard or not, IU's 35 second-half points blasted away...
