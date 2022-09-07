ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers, Bearcats Slated for Afternoon Kickoff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road game of the season will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU from Nippert Stadium against Cincinnati. Indiana (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Cincinnati (1-1, 0-0 AAC) will meet for the 16th time in program history and just the second time since 2000. In all, IU hosts a 9-4-2 edge in the series, with UC winning the last meeting, 38-24, in Bloomington during the 2021 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Field Hockey Overcomes Deficit to Beat Bellarmine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– The Indiana Field Hockey team suffered some early setbacks against Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon, but they didn't prove to matter in the end. A weather delay after the first quarter. A 3-1 deficit early in the second period. The Hoosiers wouldn't break. Indiana rallied...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Extends Defensive Streak in 0-0 Draw

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-5) extended their defensive shutout streak against Memphis (4-3-1) in a 0-0 draw at Bill Armstrong Stadium Sunday evening. KEY MOMENTS. • In the first half, junior forward Anna Bennett had a couple of chances outside the 18-yard box, in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes: vs. Idaho

• Indiana is 2-0 all-time against Idaho, with the first meeting coming during the 2021 season. • For just the 30th time in program history and fifth time since 2000, Indiana played its first two games of a season at home. IU has started 2-0 on 19 occasions. • Head...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Second-Half Surge Helps Hoosiers Top Idaho

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Unacceptable? You bet. Tom Allen made that clear. Yes, Indiana found a second-half way during Saturday night's 35-22 victory over Idaho, but the Hoosier coach wants more, expects more. "We sure enjoy making it hard on ourselves," Hard or not, IU's 35 second-half points blasted away...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

