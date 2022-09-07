Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
Coffee Chain to Open Location in Algona
–Area residents will soon have another place to take care of their coffee fix. Scooter’s Coffee company, with stores in 26 states nationwide, has announced they plan on opening a location in Algona. A company spokesperson has confirmed they will be constructing one of their drive-thru kiosk locations at...
KIMT
Mason City airport to break ground on new terminal
MASON CITY, Iowa – A ground breaking ceremony will be held Monday for the new Commercial Service Terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport. The 23,000 square foot structure will cost an estimated $13 million to build and will provide for more Gate Hold space for passengers, a larger more modern security checkpoint, and additional functional spaces for the Airline, Bus line, Transportation Security Administration, and Airport Administration.
KGLO News
With Rockwell newspaper shutting down, Cerro Gordo supervisors discuss future of newspaper notices
ROCKWELL — After 130 years, the Pioneer Enterprise based in Rockwell published its last newspaper on Thursday, and with that, it only leaves two Cerro Gordo County-based newspapers. The county’s Board of Supervisors during a workshop session earlier this week discussed the situation of the future publication of the county’s legal notices.
kicdam.com
Water To Be Drawn Down On Two Area Lakes Ahead of Restoration Work
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Water levels on two area lakes are set to be reduced ahead of some planned restoration work. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin construction to improve water quality and eliminate rough fish population on West Swan Lake near Gruver in the coming weeks with work expected to be completed in the Spring.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
siouxlandnews.com
Spirit Lake hands Western Christian first loss of the season
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Spirit Lake defeated Western Christian 35-20. The Indians moved to 3-0 to start the season.
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa man wins $25,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Northwest Iowa man has won a $25,000 lottery prize. Chester Martin of Terril won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at Boji Junction, 2301 Okoboji Ave. in Milford, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in Siouxland home; Man arrested
A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.
Claims process opens for alleged fraud from Emmetsburg funeral home
An Iowa agency is now accepting reimbursement claims from customers who were harmed by an Emmetsburg funeral home.
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
KCRG.com
Train derails in northern Iowa
HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE. The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
kicdam.com
No Injuries Reported In Spencer Machine Fire
Spencer, IA (KICD)– No injuries were reported when a piece of machinery went up in flames Tuesday morning at a Spencer business. Fire crews were called to Shine Bros. shortly after eleven o’clock where an excavator was found to be fully engulfed in flames. The operator was in...
more1049.com
Palo Alto County Swears In New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office has passed the torch to new leadership as of Thursday morning. Former Chief Deputy John King was formally appointed and sworn in as Sheriff during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors after having served Emmetsburg and Palo Alto County for more than two decades.
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for chase, meth in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a high-speed chase around Mason City. Anthony Lester Douglas Long, 29 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He was arrested on May 19 after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol.
