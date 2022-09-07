ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Comments / 0

Related
algonaradio.com

Coffee Chain to Open Location in Algona

–Area residents will soon have another place to take care of their coffee fix. Scooter’s Coffee company, with stores in 26 states nationwide, has announced they plan on opening a location in Algona. A company spokesperson has confirmed they will be constructing one of their drive-thru kiosk locations at...
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

Mason City airport to break ground on new terminal

MASON CITY, Iowa – A ground breaking ceremony will be held Monday for the new Commercial Service Terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport. The 23,000 square foot structure will cost an estimated $13 million to build and will provide for more Gate Hold space for passengers, a larger more modern security checkpoint, and additional functional spaces for the Airline, Bus line, Transportation Security Administration, and Airport Administration.
MASON CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Water To Be Drawn Down On Two Area Lakes Ahead of Restoration Work

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Water levels on two area lakes are set to be reduced ahead of some planned restoration work. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin construction to improve water quality and eliminate rough fish population on West Swan Lake near Gruver in the coming weeks with work expected to be completed in the Spring.
SPENCER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Algona, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa man wins $25,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Northwest Iowa man has won a $25,000 lottery prize. Chester Martin of Terril won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at Boji Junction, 2301 Okoboji Ave. in Milford, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
TERRIL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Travel#Mutual Insurance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hotels#Investment Committee#Grandstay Hotel#Pharmacists Mutual
kicdam.com

Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown

Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
HERON LAKE, MN
KCCI.com

Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
POCAHONTAS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
KCRG.com

Train derails in northern Iowa

HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE. The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.
HAMPTON, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
MASON CITY, IA
kicdam.com

No Injuries Reported In Spencer Machine Fire

Spencer, IA (KICD)– No injuries were reported when a piece of machinery went up in flames Tuesday morning at a Spencer business. Fire crews were called to Shine Bros. shortly after eleven o’clock where an excavator was found to be fully engulfed in flames. The operator was in...
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Palo Alto County Swears In New Sheriff

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office has passed the torch to new leadership as of Thursday morning. Former Chief Deputy John King was formally appointed and sworn in as Sheriff during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors after having served Emmetsburg and Palo Alto County for more than two decades.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Charles City man sentenced for chase, meth in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a high-speed chase around Mason City. Anthony Lester Douglas Long, 29 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He was arrested on May 19 after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy