A young woman and teenage boy have been charged after they attempted to pass counterfeit money at a Storm Lake business. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to Beer Thirty at 208 East Milwaukee Avenue around 4pm on Tuesday after they received a report of an adult female attempting to pass counterfeit money. Store employees alleged that 21-year-old Melissa Menisor tried to buy merchandise with a fake one-hundred dollar bill. Police seized the counterfeit bill on scene, and further investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male had allegedly accompanied Menisor and provided her with the counterfeit bill. They were both taken into custody on scene without incident. The 16-year-old reportedly possessed other counterfeit bills, and he may have passed them at other Storm Lake businesses.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO