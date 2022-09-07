Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Spirit Lake hands Western Christian first loss of the season
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Spirit Lake defeated Western Christian 35-20. The Indians moved to 3-0 to start the season.
algonaradio.com
Coffee Chain to Open Location in Algona
–Area residents will soon have another place to take care of their coffee fix. Scooter’s Coffee company, with stores in 26 states nationwide, has announced they plan on opening a location in Algona. A company spokesperson has confirmed they will be constructing one of their drive-thru kiosk locations at...
yourfortdodge.com
Abandoned Puppies Found in Tote in Fort Dodge Finding Care Through Area Rescues
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Last week a phone call was placed to Webster County Dispatch that a plastic storage tub was found and in that tub, puppies. 11 puppies barely four weeks old had been abandoned and left without their mother. A huge undertaking to say the least...
kicdam.com
Water To Be Drawn Down On Two Area Lakes Ahead of Restoration Work
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Water levels on two area lakes are set to be reduced ahead of some planned restoration work. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin construction to improve water quality and eliminate rough fish population on West Swan Lake near Gruver in the coming weeks with work expected to be completed in the Spring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Power Starting To Be Restored To Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears progress is being made to make at least parts of a trailer park on the north side of Spencer meet city code expectations. City Manager Dan Gifford reported during Monday’s City Council meeting some of the trailers have reached the minimum standards to have electricity restored.
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in Siouxland home; Man arrested
A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Awards Bid For Downtown Traffic Signal Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave to okay to hire a contractor for the downtown traffic signal project this week. Engineer Zach Parsons from Bolten and Menk went through the bids received noting they were all substantially higher than the original estimate which means the city will have to fork over additional funds for a project that is needed.
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
Navigator files lawsuit against 2 Siouxland landowners
Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Charged in Storm Lake for Passing Counterfeit Money
A young woman and teenage boy have been charged after they attempted to pass counterfeit money at a Storm Lake business. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to Beer Thirty at 208 East Milwaukee Avenue around 4pm on Tuesday after they received a report of an adult female attempting to pass counterfeit money. Store employees alleged that 21-year-old Melissa Menisor tried to buy merchandise with a fake one-hundred dollar bill. Police seized the counterfeit bill on scene, and further investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male had allegedly accompanied Menisor and provided her with the counterfeit bill. They were both taken into custody on scene without incident. The 16-year-old reportedly possessed other counterfeit bills, and he may have passed them at other Storm Lake businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Algona Upper Des Moines
Algona to get new Hotel
ALGONA—Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group announces that its Investment Committee has approved the construction of a Grandstay Hotel. This 57-unit lodging complex will be located on the property directly west of Pharmacists Mutual's headquarters on Highway 18, in Algona.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
World's Greatest Fair Food
The Clay County Fair, set for Sept. 10-18, is celebrating new foods. There are a total of 28 new foods at this year’s fair and five of those new foods have been named finalists for the sixth edition of The Worlds Greatest County Fair Food Contest. “In our visitor...
stormlakeradio.com
Laurens Man Receives Felony Drug Charge and More Following Traffic Stop
A Laurens man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop last week. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, the traffic stop was conducted late in the afternoon last Friday just east of Varina at the intersection of C49 and N28. 48-year-old Shaun Garman was arrested and charged with Driving While Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Comments / 0