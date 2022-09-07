ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Black Swamp Arts Festival kicks of in Bowling Green this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival is happening down in Bowling Green!. Every year, thousands of artists from all around the world make their way to downtown BG. Both bands and visual artists are set to perform or have their art on display throughout the weekend.
Festival lights up downtown Bowling Green on opening night

During its Main Stage show Friday night at the Black Swamp Art Festival, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band gave the Sunday school standard “This Little Light of Mine” a raucous late night rendition. Peyton sang that he was going to let his little light shine on the...
Ag-Venture self-driving farm tours scheduled in southeast Wood County

Wood County Economic Development Commission and Wood Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering with local and county organizations and businesses to host the 2022 Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are invited to travel at their own pace...
Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station

TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience. But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?. For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month. The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
St. Mary To Hold Drive-Thru Chicken & Ham Dinner

On Sunday, September 25, beginning at 11:00 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be holding a Chicken and Ham dinner. Meals will be adult size, with a free will donation which can be accepted through cash or check. Meals will be served until 2:00 p.m. and will be drive-thru pick up only.
Shooting for a good cause

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The mission of Metroparks Toledo is to get people outside and they’re partnering with a local organization to do that with a group of veterans this weekend. Nicholas Vincent is a board member for Ohio Veterans Outdoors, the organization putting on an archery fundraiser Saturday.
Wander the Warehouse Returns on September 18th

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wander the Warehouse will return to the Toledo Warehouse District on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. Wander the Warehouse is the signature loft and business tour of Warehouse District buildings. Participants will get a behind-the-scene look inside seven renovated or soon-to-be renovated buildings, including some of the downtown area’s oldest structures.
New trail ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Metropark Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo Roadrunner Clubs will join Metroparks officials on Saturday for a ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Preserve. The event will commemorate the construction of a new 1.5 mile trail in the park. According to a press release, the trail leads to a 200 acre area of Swan Creek previously inaccessible to visitors. It features 580 feet of "concrete boardwalk" and two steel bridges that pass over the creek.
Gun buy back event in Toledo

A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
Health department hosts farmers market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging the community to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, while they’re in season. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the health department is hosting a farmers market, providing the community with fresh foods. The farmers market will take place at 635...
Hotel Company No Longer Interested in Adrian Inn

Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
Dining services at BGSU holding hiring event

BGSU Dining by Chartwells at Bowling Green State University will have a hiring event” Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the at the Bowen Thompson Union at Sky Bank room Bowling Green State University campus. Parking will be paid for/provided. Chartwells will be hiring on...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

