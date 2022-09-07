RV/MH Hall of Fame President Darryl Searer reports that the Elkhart, Ind.-based organization is close to selling out its “RV Hall Supplier Show,” planned for Sept. 26-29 during the all-industry Elkhart RV Open House. With 170 suppliers already signed up to exhibit at the show, he added, the grand total of participating suppliers – both OEM and aftermarket vendors – will likely wind up at close to 180 to 190 companies when all is said and done.

ELKHART, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO