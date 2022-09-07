ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans troll Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman after falling to 0-2 with loss against Marshall

There was a time in which Notre Dame was seen as one of the country’s most dominant college football programs, but that’s not so much the case anymore. The No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish fell to 0-2 under head coach Marcus Freeman after losing 26-21 to the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday. That cam eon the heels of Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to Ohio State in the season opener.
HUNTINGTON, WV
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman on Loss to Marshall

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke following the 26-21 loss to Marshall on Saturday afternoon. 0:00 - Thoughts on how his team prepared during the week. 0:36 - On the want to be a program built on the offense and defensive line. 1:20 - Why Notre Dame’s leadership can...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WOWK 13 News

Marshall upsets Fighting Irish

SOUTH BEND, IN (WOWK) — In an upset that will go down in Marshall lore, the Thundering Herd stunned the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend Saturday afternoon, 26-21. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were 20.5-point favorites. Tune into 13 News for highlights on the air or online by clicking here.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, IN
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Marshall, IN
The Spun

Look: Sad Notre Dame Fan's Reaction To Pick-Six Going Viral

Don't look now, but after giving Ohio State all it could handle in Week 1, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just minutes away from falling to unranked Marshall. Likely sealed by a back-breaking pick-six, one ND fan summed up everyone's reaction in South Bend. "LITERALLY ME," tweeted Jessica Smetana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Michael Mayer Ready to Lead Notre Dame Through Adversity

Football is an emotional game. Notre Dame is experiencing the lows of college football after Saturday’s loss to Marshall to open the home schedule. Notre Dame captain Jarrett Patterson was visibly upset following the loss and fellow captain Michael Mayer saw it, but he also felt the pain walking off the field.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

ISD Game Predictions: Marshall

It’s Friday, and that means once again it’s game prediction time. The Irish are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss in Columbus last week and get their head coach his first win. Marshall is hoping to find a distracted Irish team on Saturday. Which team comes out on top?
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

No Moral Victories for Notre Dame & TE Kevin Bauman

Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman didn’t hold back on Tuesday as the Irish started preparations for Marshall. The New Jersey native wasn’t pleased with last weekend’s loss to Ohio State and made it clear the Irish weren’t sulking and going to work to get in the win column.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame Hosting#Irish#Isd#Mac#Sec
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/8

SOUTH WHITLEY – Whitko remained perfect in Three Rivers Conference play Thursday night, defeating Manchester 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-19). The Lady ‘Cats are now 10-1, 4-0 in the TRC and have not lost a set in their last three matches. The Lady Squires are now 4-10, 1-2 in the TRC.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

INDOT hosting hiring fairs across Indiana

INDOT is hosting hiring fairs at 13 locations across the state on September 28th from 10 until 3 including at their Elkhart location at 58905 County Road 9. INDOT is hiring for Winter Seasonal Highway Operations which run between November 1st through April 1st at a starting pay of $20.00 per hour.
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rvbusiness.com

RV/MH Hall of Fame Supplier Show Nears 180 Exhibitors

RV/MH Hall of Fame President Darryl Searer reports that the Elkhart, Ind.-based organization is close to selling out its “RV Hall Supplier Show,” planned for Sept. 26-29 during the all-industry Elkhart RV Open House. With 170 suppliers already signed up to exhibit at the show, he added, the grand total of participating suppliers – both OEM and aftermarket vendors – will likely wind up at close to 180 to 190 companies when all is said and done.
ELKHART, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at Huey and Elwood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw PD Announces Promotions

The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos

Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy