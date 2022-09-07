Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
10th Annual Hope Fest is This Saturday, 9/10, from 10 am to 9 pm
The 10th Annual Hope Fest takes place this Saturday, September 10th, from 10 am to 9 pm at the Courthouse Plaza in Prescott. This year’s theme is “Love First!” Love IS the only thing that can change the unchangeable. Love heals, uplifts, strengthens, energizes, refreshes, and renews. Love is the most powerful force in the universe, especially when we choose to Love First.
prescottenews.com
Small towns have big problems addressing water pollution – Bill Williams
Prescott and Prescott Valley are trying to deal with it. Legions of attorneys have begun to descend on large and small towns throughout Arizona, looking for municipal clients for a sort of class action lawsuit pitting the towns against chemical manufacturers. Two of those small-town clients might soon include Prescott...
nau.edu
Elevating Indigenous environmental solutions for 30 years and counting
Three decades ago, Hopi tribal elders looking for ways to address the growing air pollution challenges in and near Hopi Tribal lands reached out to Northern Arizona University seeking advice. University leaders, recognizing the necessity of working with Tribes in addressing such topics as clean air, water and lands, created the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals (ITEP).
journalaz.com
Thunder Valley Rally rolls into Cottonwood
Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will rumble into Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park for the city’s annual Thunder Valley Rally event Friday and Saturday Sept. 16 and 17. While last year’s rally was considerably smaller than previous years, Parks and Recreation Director Jak Teel said this year the city is expecting larger numbers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight
Flagstaff has a shortage of more than 7,000 homes and local developers blame complicated zoning codes — but city officials refute that, saying the issue is much less clear cut. The city’s challenges were the focus of the fifth meeting of a housing supply study committee held by state legislators in Flagstaff on Wednesday afternoon. […] The post Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
phoenixwithkids.net
High Country Motor Lodge in Flagstaff
The High Country Motor Lodge in Flagstaff (or H.C.M.L. for short) is a new boutique hotel located right off historic Route 66 and west of Northern Arizona University. The rooms have a unique minimalistic design to accommodate bulky baby gear and dogs of all sizes. There was enough floor space...
globalphile.com
“Standin’ on the Corner in Winslow Arizona”
Winslow is an historic city in northern Arizona that is just over a three hour drive from Phoenix and an hour drive southeast of Flagstaff. According to Wikipedia, “in the era of steam locomotives, Winslow was an important stop on the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway for adding water and fuel to trains. Passengers could disembark and have enough time to have a meal during the extended stop.”
knau.org
The inevitable next time: Flagstaff residents grapple with the new reality of wildfire and flood
Climate change and extreme drought are causing fires to burn bigger, hotter and spread faster than ever before, producing new dangers and upending life for thousands. And now the burn scars left behind are causing flooding in neighborhoods that previously weren’t flood prone. All this is taking a huge...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon causes flash flooding in Flagstaff: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - More monsoon weather is making its way across Arizona, bringing yet another round of flash flooding to Flagstaff and the high country. The monsoon made a return to the Valley on Friday and a dust storm moved in during the 4 p.m. hour. Our South Mountain camera looking southeast captured the wall of dust as it moved through.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Working to Keep Residents Safe
With support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Police Officers from Prescott Valley, Prescott, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office held a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail on August 25, 2022. During the traffic detail, 112 traffic contacts were made. The Prescott Valley detail concentrating on Robert...
SignalsAZ
Endurocross Returns to Findlay Toyota Center
The toughest sport on two wheels is returning to Prescott Valley – the AMA EnduroCross series is coming to the Findlay Toyota Center for Round 4 of their six-round series on October 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM. This year’s series is packing a punch with track changes, new classes,...
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market at $19.445 Million, This Luxury Tuscan Style Villa Becomes The Priciest Listing in Sedona Arizona
The Villa in Sedona, an exclusive Eagle Mountain Ranch abounds with local wildlife while sparing no modern comforts offering the finest finishes and timeless architecture is now available for sale. This home located at 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Rd, Sedona, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Devin Johnston (Phone: 928-399-9689) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Sedona.
WATCH: Arizona Climbers Narrowly Dodge Extreme Flash Flooding in Sedona
Several adventurous climbers in Sedona, Arizona barely managed to complete their climb before a raging flash flood came upon them. An avid outdoorsman that goes by the handle Jerry Arizona shared the action on his Youtube channel. In the video, you see a series of people repel down an impressive...
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
AZFamily
Flagstaff residents report major power outage during weekend storms
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Flagstaff, the Pipeline Burn Scar area, and surrounding communities in Coconino County until 5:45 p.m. Another Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for some portions of Navajo County. Impacted areas in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprescotttimes.com
Warning Out For Citizens
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. There is a new trend with scammers using social engineering attacks on victims to get their banking information. Scammers are seeking to convince customers that their online banking account has been compromised and the customer needs to change their password and provide the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) code.
knau.org
Family of Sedona woman missing since July continue search, offer reward
The family of a Sedona woman missing since mid-July is now offering a cash reward to help find her. 38-year-old Yolan Miller was last seen on June 19, 2022, at a Safeway store where she worked in the floral department. Her vehicle was found five days later on a Forest...
ABC 15 News
Small earthquake shakes Flagstaff area Thursday night
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey says a minor earthquake was reported near Flagstaff Thursday night. The 2.7-magnitude quake shook the area around 9 p.m., the USGS says. It was centered near Walnut Canyon, east of Flagstaff. Ten people reported feeling “light” shaking...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Deputy shoots, kills man armed with screwdriver in Flagstaff
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
Comments / 0