alaskananooks.com
Nanooks Fall in Five to Western Oregon in GNAC-Opener
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks fell to 10-3, 0-1 GNAC on Thursday night at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium. Western Oregon snapped the 'Nooks seven-game winning streak with a five-set win to open GNAC play. The Nanooks took the first before WOU answered with sets two and three. Alaska battled back...
alaskananooks.com
Nanooks, Latitude 65 to Launch Nanook 65 Golden Ale
CONTACTS: Marmian Grimes, 907-474-7902, mlgrimes@alaska.edu. Nathan Pearsall, 360-389-8182, npearsall@alaska.edu. The University of Alaska Fairbanks has teamed up with Fairbanks' Latitude 65 Brewing Company on a new beer that will boost scholarships for Alaska Nanooks student-athletes. Latitude 65 will formally launch Nanook 65 Golden Ale at a keg-tapping event Thursday, Sept....
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
