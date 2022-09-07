Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
NECN
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
burlington.org
Why are the Flags at half mast?
Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment. [Update on the specific date of interment to follow.]
universalhub.com
Malden man gets 6 1/2 years in federal pen in latest success for 'Operation Street Sweepah'
A Malden man who admitted his role in a north-of-Boston guns and drug ring was sentenced this week to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, the US Attorney's office in Boston reports. Phillips "PHON C" Charles, 22, was swept up as part of a federal and local sweep dubbed ""Operation...
‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.
It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
Medical license revoked from Massachusetts doctor who sent explicit photos to patient
The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has revoked a medical license of a physician who allegedly sent sexually suggestive messages and photos to a patient.
whdh.com
Mass. medical board votes to revoke license of doctor over misconduct, explicit messages sent to patient
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state medical board says it has revoked the medical license of a doctor who used patient information inappropriately, while also requesting photos and sending said patient “sexually suggestive messages.”. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced it had taken action against Dr. Julian...
WCVB
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police conducting joint investigation after concerning issues discovered at kennel
There was a significant police presence Friday due to an ongoing investigation involving a Massachusetts kennel. According to Police Chief Scott Dumas on Saturday, August 27, Rowley Police responded to a report of four goats that were walking on Route 1 and worked with Animal Control to round up the goats, which had not been reported missing.
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Boston court officer accused of throwing man down flight of stairs in dispute over couch
BOSTON — A Boston court officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he threw a man down a flight of stairs following a dispute over a couch. Anthony Firicano, 53, of the North End, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Friday.
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
NECN
3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH
Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
whitmanhansonexpress.com
One is the loneliest number
HALIFAX — Selectman Jonathan Selig, the town’s only remaining member of the board, conducted a regularly scheduled selectmen’s meeting in the Great Hall at Halifax Town Hall, to deal with town business in an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30. After the shocking resignation of his two...
Dorchester Reporter
Discord inside City Hall over subpoenas, redistricting spills outside the chamber
Several City Hall storylines and subplots came to a raucous head at a recent meeting of the City Council, nearly three years into a pandemic that has frayed nerves and a week before an election that divided the city. Shouting, table-pounding, and expletives filled the air as a public gallery of loudmouths screeched in the background. The entire affair was televised and livestreamed.
Mass. Gaming Commissioner ‘frustrated’ with radio show ‘Toucher & Rich’ over discussion of sports betting timeline
If Thursday's meeting was any indication, it might be a while before sports betting gets underway in Massachusetts. From the moment Gov. Charlie Baker formally signed the bill legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts, the question in the minds of prospective local bettors changed from “if” to “when.”
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
